Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River Celebrates the Music Side of the Show with the Detroit Music Awards

DETROIT, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River where the Detroit, Windsor, and Michigan culinary and music communities tell their stories, is celebrating the music side of the show by featuring the Detroit Music Awards (DMA) taking place May 4, 2018 at the Fillmore in Detroit. DMA Marketing Director Kathy Vargo and special guest DJ Pleasure Kitten who is nominated in the DJ Electronic Dance category join host David Boylan for a fun week of shows. They will share some memorable moments from past DMA's and give a sneak peak at what is on tap for the 2018 show. Kathy and DJ Pleasure Kitten will also share some favorite concert memories, their dream concert lineup, top picks for places to eat around Detroit and their choice for a 3-course 'last supper'. The show was recorded at Gusoline Alley in Royal Oak. Gus' is a watering hole favored by Detroit musicians for years and host David Boylan's go-to Royal Oak bar and occasional Lick the Plate recording location.

Kathy Vargo and DJ Pleasure Kitten from the Detroit Music Awards recording Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River with host David Boylan Lick the Plate host David Boylan with guests Kathy Vargo and DJ Pleasure Kitten from the Detroit Music Awards recording at Gasoline Alley in Royal Oak, Michigan

Host David Boylan includes a "Music Wednesday" show in his 5 episode weekly Lick the Plate series on 93.9 The River so celebrating Detroit music on the show was a perfect fit. "Lick the Plate at its core tells my guests stories through a food and music angle so when I noticed the DMA's coming up I immediately reached out to my friend Kathy Vargo who plays a big part in promoting the show. She signed on immediately and suggested bringing nominee DJ Pleasure Kitten on the show. Talking food and music with those two at Gusoline Alley will go down as one of the more memorable Lick the Plate recording sessions ever."

Kathy Vargo promotes the DMA's through her company On The Rocks Detroit, a full service Public Relations, Event Planning & Sponsorships and Promotion and Staffing firm. "I'm a big fan of 93.9 The River and Lick the Plate so when David approached me about this about this it sounded like a riot, and made perfect sense as another vehicle to promote the DMA's," she enthused. DJ Pleasure Kitten who has performed internationally, is the resident DJ at Small's in Hamtramck, and also runs Darque Productions was equally excited. "I've know GYNP from 93.9 The River for years through my career as a DJ and had always heard good things about Lick the Plate. When Kathy told me we were recording at Gus' that's all I needed to hear. It was a lot of fun recording with David."

Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River airs Monday – Friday during the first commercial break at 5pm and 10pm and can also be found on The River website in podcast format at http://www.iheartradio.ca/93-9-the-river/lick-the-plate-podcast-1.1930772

In addition to airing on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, Lick the Plate runs in Traverse City, Michigan and San Diego, California where it is also a weekly column in The Coast News.

About Lick the Plate

Lick the Plate has interviewed over 700 chefs, restaurateurs, growers, brewers and culinary personalities over the past 7 years on-air and as through a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California and in Edible San Diego. It's on-air and podcast presence began on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2011, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom group of stations in San Diego that include KSON, FM94/9 and Sunny98.1 . In 2015 it expanded to 93.9 The River in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario and recently joined MyNorth.com, a part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan. Its unique format allows the radio audience to really get to know the culinary talent behind their favorite restaurants. Besides their culinary background and experience, guests share the road to their current position, music memories and dream concert lineup, where they eat and drink around town, and an in-depth look at their current menu. The original format has proven to be very popular with both the culinary community and their foodie audience. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

About The River

93.9 The River—CIDR-FM is an adult alternative radio station located in Windsor, Ontario. With 100,000 watts of power, the signal is able to reach southeast Michigan and northern Ohio. In 2016, The River joined the iHeartRadio family of stations. The River plays a unique blend of new, classic and retro alternative hits alongside special programming such as "Lick The Plate." www.939theriverradio.com

