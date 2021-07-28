Lick The Plate's Annual Great Lakes Fish Stories Week On Q-100 is Back in Northern Michigan With Captain Bill Stephenson From FishBilly Charters in Leland

LELAND, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate the original culinary, culture and music feature in Detroit, Northern Michigan and San Diego with host David Boylan is back on the water for its annual "Fish Stories" week of shows on Q-100 broadcasting aboard the charter boat FishBilly, in the historic Fishtown section of Leland, Michigan with Captain Bill Stephenson.

FishBilly Charters Captain Bill Stephenson aboard his HewesCraft 270 Alaskan fishing boat in Leland, Michigan recording "Fish Stories" for Lick the Plate Michigan with host David Boylan. Lick the Plate host David Boylan whose annual "Fish Stories" show in San Diego and Michigan with a sizable Halibut caught aboard Boundless Boat Charters and a nice largemouth Bass landed in Michigan.

Lick the Plate host David Boylan who is an avid fisherman, surfer and boater has an annual tradition of Fish Stories shows in both Michigan and San Diego where his regular west coast guest is Captain Mark Mihelich from Boundless Boat Charters. For the Great Lakes version of the show this year, he was excited to record in Leland, Michigan, considered by many to be the epicenter of Great Lakes fishing. Even more so when he connected with Captain Bill Stephenson aboard his new Hewes Craft 270 Alaskan, built to handle the waters off of Alaska so very comfortable and capable for guests aboard Fishbilly.

Boylan, who was a first mate aboard a 64 foot Hatteras through college out of Grosse Pointe, Michigan discovered that he and Captain Bill grew up very close to each other in Metro Detroit. He had this to say about the recording session: "First off it was very cool to record in the heart of Fishtown in Leland aboard such a beautiful boat. Then to find out that Bill went to high school in Birmingham right next door to Royal Oak and that we both gravitated towards outdoor pursuits at a young age made for some fun conversations. My outdoor adventures have stayed hobbies while Bill has made fishing his livelihood, which I have the utmost respect for…and I'm just a tad bit jealous."

Captain Bill was equally excited to be the subject of the annual Fish Stories show and tell his story to host David Boylan. "I had heard of Lick the Plate but was unaware of this annual feature so when David approached me to join him I didn't hesitate. We quickly discovered we had a lot in common and plenty of shared experiences growing up. And talking about food, music and fishing is something I could do for hours. David is really good at creating a comfortable, conversational tone which made the interview easy and fun."

Book charters on FishBilly at www.fishbillycharters.com

For guest appearance or sponsorship inquiries contact:

[email protected]

858.395.6905

About Lick the Plate

Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 900 culinary, culture, and music personalities over the past 12 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California in 2009 where it still runs weekly. His on-air and podcast presence began on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2011, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom (now Audacy) group of stations in San Diego that include KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny 98.1. In 2015 the show expanded to 93.9 The River (now Virgin Radio) in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario then joined MyNorth.com , a part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan along with airing on KLT The Rock Station (97.5 and 98.9) and Music Radio The Fox FM (94.3 and 92.5) in Northern Michigan. It now airs on Q100 part of Blarney Stone Broadcasting in Northern Michigan. In San Diego, the show airs on 101.5 KGB an iHeart Media station and The Mightier 1090 Sport Talk Its unique format includes a plethora of guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds and tells their story through adventures in food and music. He is also a contributor to Traverse Magazine and Edible San Diego. The show is produced by Quinn Boylan and edited by Brooks Venters. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

About Blarney Stone Broadcasting

Blarney Stone Broadcasting, Inc., the 2017 SBDC Small Business of the Year for NE Michigan, is co-owned by Sheryl and Jerry Coyne and operates: Q100, The Only Place for Rock & Roll, simulcast on 94.5 WYPV in Mackinaw City; 100.3 WQON in Grayling; 106.3 WWMN in Traverse City and on-line at q100-fm.com. Up North Sports Radio, simulcast on WGRY 101.1 in Roscommon; AM 1210 WJNL in Kingsley (FM 101.1 Translator in Traverse City); AM 1110 WJML in Petoskey and on-line at upnorthsportsradio.com. Radio affiliates for Detroit Tiger Baseball; Detroit Lions Football; Detroit Red Wing Hockey; Detroit Pistons Basketball; University of Michigan; Michigan State; Central Michigan and Grayling Viking High School Sports.

SOURCE Lick the Plate Michigan

