Licorice Extract Market size to grow by USD 758.97 million between 2022 to 2027| The growing awareness of health benefits of licorice extract drives market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Licorice Extract Market size is expected to increase by USD 758.97 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding licorice extract for health benefits is notably driving the licorice extract market. However, factor such as growing concern regarding sustainability and sourcing of licorice root may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (Pharmaceuticals, Food and beverages, Tobacco, and Others), type (Powder, Liquid, and Block), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request Free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Licorice Extract Market 2023-2027

Licorice Extract Market: Key Segment Analysis

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to show a substantial growth during the forecast period. It is primarily driven by the rising utilization of licorine extracts in pharmaceutical applications owing to their diverse medicinal attributes. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in research and technology have expedited the incorporation of licorine extracts into a wide array of pharmaceutical products. Notably, licorice extract finds significant use in addressing respiratory ailments within the pharmaceutical industry.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, get the free report sample here

Licorice Extract Market: Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The licorice extract market growth is driven by factors such as increasing consumer preferences for natural and health-oriented ingredients, the substantial size of the consumer population, and the growing traction of traditional medicinal practices.

Licorice Extract Market: Company Insights

The licorice extract market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

Bio Botanica Inc.

C.E. Roeper GmbH

Givaudan SA

Herbal Creations

Mafco Worldwide LLC

Maruzen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Norevo GmbH

Shaanxi FUJIE Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Zagros Licorice co.

Aushadhi Herbal

Avestia Pharma

Biofermen Pvt. Ltd.

Extroil Naturals

Herbs and Essential Oils Pvt. Ltd.

NATIVE EXTRACTS Pty Ltd.

Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.

Venkatesh Natural Extract Pvt. Ltd.

Viridian International Ltd.

VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

SA Herbal Bioactives LLP

Buy the full report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Liquorice Market: The Liquorice Market size is projected to increase by USD 534.72 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027.

Mexico Food Sweetener Market: The food sweetener market share in Mexico is expected to increase to USD 84.21 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio