LiDAR Drone Market Estimated to Reach US$ 392 Million by 2025 -ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The LiDAR drone market is projected to grow from USD 133 Million in 2020 to USD 392 Million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include easing of regulations related to the use of commercial drones in different applications and growing demand for LiDAR drones for use in corridor mapping and precision agriculture applications.

"The rotary-wing LiDAR drones segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the fixed-wing LiDAR drones segment from 2020 to 2025."

Among types, the rotary-wing LiDAR drones segment is projected to witness at a higher CAGR than the fixed-wing LiDAR drones segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for rotary-wing LiDAR drones in surveying operation sowing to the flexibility offered by them. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones offer improved maneuverability and flexibility than fixed-wing LiDAR drones. They are of low cost. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones have low power consumption as they are lightweight. These LiDAR drones can fly at low altitudes and enable highly accurate data acquisition to create a detailed 3D point cloud.

"The LiDAR drone market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025."

The LiDAR drone market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased use of LiDAR drones for surveying and mapping applications owing to rise in the number of infrastructure development projects, increased focus of governments on forest management, and increase in mining activities in the region. Moreover, moderate government policies related to the use of LiDAR drones and easy availability of low-cost LiDAR drones in the region are expected to drive the growth of the LiDAR drone market in APAC during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

By Company: Tier 1 =45%, Tier 2 =35%, and Tier 3 =20%

By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Managers = 43%, and Others (sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) =22%

By Region: North America =33%, Europe =30%, APAC= 24%, and RoW=13%

