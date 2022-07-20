LiDAR Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with FARO Technologies Inc. & GeoSLAM Ltd - Technavio

LiDAR Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers: Factors such as expanding application areas of lidar technology, and increased adoption of lidar in automotive applications will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

LiDAR Market - Company Profiles

The LiDAR market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological mergers & developing technologically enhanced LiDAR solutions at a lower cost, and geographical expansion through collaborations and acquisitions to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc., etc.

FARO Technologies Inc. - The company offers LiDAR solutions for construction and public safety applications.

GeoSLAM Ltd. - The company offers ZEB Horizon which is a LiDAR solution for a range of 100 meters.

Hexagon AB - The company offers LiDAR solutions through its subsidiary Leica Geosystems AG.

LeddarTech Inc. - The company offers cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solutions to Tier-1 and 2 automotive suppliers and system integrators.

Trimble Inc. - LiDAR solutions offered by the company include Terimble X7 scanners, Trimble TX8, Trimble TX6, Trimble SX10.

Trimble Inc. - LiDAR solutions offered by the company include Terimble X7 scanners, Trimble TX8, Trimble TX6, Trimble SX10.

LiDAR Market - Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into airborne LiDAR and terrestrial LiDAR.

the market is classified into airborne LiDAR and terrestrial LiDAR. By Application, the market is classified into corridor mapping, engineering, ADAS, driverless cars, environment, and others.

the market is classified into corridor mapping, engineering, ADAS, driverless cars, environment, and others. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, South America , North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive LiDAR Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the LiDAR Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

LiDAR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain for electronic equipment and instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Airborne LiDAR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Terrestrial LiDAR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

6.3 Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Corridor mapping - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Engineering - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: ADAS and driverless cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Environment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

10.3 Industry risks

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.4 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 FARO Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 56: FARO Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: FARO Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: FARO Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: FARO Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: FARO Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 GeoSLAM Ltd.

Exhibit 61: GeoSLAM Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: GeoSLAM Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: GeoSLAM Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 64: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 65: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 67: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

11.6 LeddarTech Inc.

Exhibit 69: LeddarTech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: LeddarTech Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: LeddarTech Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 72: LeddarTech Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Quanergy Systems Inc.

Exhibit 73: Quanergy Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Quanergy Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Quanergy Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 76: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 77: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.9 SICK AG

Exhibit 81: SICK AG - Overview



Exhibit 82: SICK AG - Business segments



Exhibit 83: SICK AG - Key news



Exhibit 84: SICK AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: SICK AG - Segment focus

11.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 86: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 91: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Trimble Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Exhibit 96: Velodyne Lidar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Velodyne Lidar Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 98: Velodyne Lidar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Velodyne Lidar Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

