LiDAR Market Size to be Worth $4.71 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global LiDAR market size is expected to reach USD 4.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributable to the rising adoption of LiDAR technology in environmental mapping, automobile safety application arenas, and construction and architectural sectors for monitoring 3D-modeling applications, among others. As this technology is one of the key sensing technologies for enabling hybrid and fully autonomous driving, the rapid development of self-driving vehicles is expected to propel market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The rising automation in various industries has reduced human efforts and increased efficiency. The technological superiority of LiDAR-based technology in several engineering projects is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

The airborne segment is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of aerial mapping devices.

North America is expected to emerge as one of the leading regional markets over the forecast period owing to the rising R&D investments and the high adoption of LiDAR solutions in the automotive sector and environmental scanning & modeling operations.

Request a free sample copy or view the report summary, "LiDAR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Airborne, Terrestrial, Mobile & UAV), By Component, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

LiDAR Market Growth & Trends

Various organizations are focusing on enhancing their LiDAR technology to provide improved safe driving car technologies. For instance, in January 2022, Cepton, a US-based developer and manufacturer of LiDAR products, selected OSRAM's 905 nm edge-emitting lasers to combine high optical output power with low-power consumption light detection and ranging systems for providing enhanced ADAS solutions. The ADAS application segment is expected to witness notable growth owing to the rising incorporation of automotive safety and forward-collision avoidance systems.

The regulatory authorities in the U.K have mandated the installation of automotive safety technologies. The Euro NCAP Advanced forms clear guidance related to the safety benefits of technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, lane support, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), speed alert, attention assist, vision enhancement, and pre-crash sensing. Rising developments in 3D scanning solutions are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Faro Technology, Inc., in partnership with STORMBEE, introduced a new cost-effective airborne LiDAR scanning solution.

The increasing environmental concerns have enforced the formulation of government regulations over the past decade. The authorities have been implementing strategies, activities, and policies to tackle the concerns. Furthermore, the industry faces constraints due to the high cost of these services and the limited availability of geospatial data; however, the technological advancements in spatial resolution of LIDAR-based digital terrain models are providing better accuracy in applications such as change detection on hillsides, water runoff for agriculture or mining sites, and inland waterways.

LiDAR Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global LiDAR market based on product type, application, component, and region:

LiDAR Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Airborne

Terrestrial

Mobile & UAV

LiDAR Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Corridor Mapping

Engineering

Environment

Exploration

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Others

LiDAR Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Laser Scanners

GPS

Navigation (IMU)

Others

LiDAR Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the LiDAR Market

Faro Technologies, Inc.

Leica Geosystems Holdings AG

Teledyne Optech Incorporated (A part of Teledyne Technologies)

Trimble Navigation Limited

RIEGL USA , Inc.

, Inc. Quantum Spatial, Inc.

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Sick AG

YellowsScan

GeoDigital

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.