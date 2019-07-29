LiDAR specialist Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH establishes a U.S. subsidiary to boost its business in the United States

DETROIT and HAMBURG, Germany, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibeo Automotive Systems, a LiDAR sensor specialist from Hamburg, has established a wholly owned subsidiary in the United States: Ibeo Automotive USA Inc. in Detroit. Paula Jones, the former director of the Customer Business Unit of Gentherm Inc., was named president and manages the new company. This step allows Ibeo to cater to the growing demand for LiDAR technology in the U.S. and expand its business segment into one of the most important markets for autonomous driving.

The new Ibeo subsidiary, Ibeo Automotive USA Inc., launched operations in Detroit in June 2019.

"We want to achieve greater growth in the U.S. market. Alongside China, it is one of the most important markets for autonomous driving. The incorporation of Ibeo Automotive USA Inc. was a logical next step for us," said Mario Brumm, associate and director global operations of Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH. "We chose Detroit for its headquarters as it is the home of the American automotive industry, and also a good midpoint between Hamburg and Silicon Valley where there is a strong mobility movement."

The American subsidiary is managed by Paula Finnegan Jones, who has more than 20 years of experience and has held various executive positions within the automotive and technology sector.

"Ibeo stands out in a crowd of LiDAR suppliers with proven technology as it is already in volume production for an automotive OEM in Europe, has 400 employees dedicated to perception and automated driving technology development, and is winning innovation and workplace awards in Germany. I feel privileged to be leading the operations in the U.S. and am encouraged by the early positive market reception here," said Jones.

Jones, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering, industrial and operations at the University of Michigan, brings in-depth knowledge of the automotive industry to the table. Before joining Ibeo, Jones held various positions with Gentherm, the global technological market leader for thermoelectrics in the automotive sector, since 2004. Most recently, she was managing director of Gentherm's Customer Business Unit.

LiDAR – an acronym for Light Detection And Ranging – uses laser pulses to detect objects at distances up to nearly 1,000 feet (300 meters), and is an enabiling technology for automated driver assistance systems (ADAS), including automated/emergency braking, collision warning, adaptive cruise control and other active safety and comfort systems.

Ibeo Automotive USA's office is located at 19 Clifford Street, in the Planet M Landing Zone, an incubator and hotbed for start-ups and tech providers in the heart of downtown Detroit's growing mobility ecosystem. Ibeo's phone number is 248-880-0705 and its website is www.ibeo-usa.com.

About Ibeo

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH has positioned itself as a global technology leader for LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors and the associated products and software tools. This technology is used in vehicle assistance systems and in the field of autonomous driving. Ibeo has made it its mission to reinvent mobility by transforming vehicles into cooperative partners, thus making road traffic even safer. Ibeo employs more than 400 people at its locations in Hamburg (Germany), Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Detroit (USA). Since 2016, automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG has held a 40 percent share in Ibeo through Zukunft Ventures GmbH. In 2018, Ibeo has celebrated its 20th anniversary.

