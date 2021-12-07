Lidding Films Market Size to Grow by USD 1.36 bn | Amcor Plc and Berry Global Group Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Lidding Films Market: Driver

The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is driving the growth of the market. Products with high shelf life can be kept for sale for a longer time, thereby reducing wastage. Perishable products such as food, beverages, and medicines can be easily transported if they have a long shelf life. Lidding films tightly seal the packaging, which keeps air, moisture, and other substances from entering.

Lidding Films Market: Segmentation Analysis

The lidding films market has been segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changing consumer food consumption patterns are driving the growth of this industry in various countries. Exports of food and beverages have also increased in regions such as North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Rise in production and export of food and beverage increases the demand for high-quality packaging.

North America is expected to account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the US being the key market. The changing lifestyle of consumers and the rising consumption of fast food and packaged food will drive the lidding films market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Lidding Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.50% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., FFP Packaging Ltd, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Golden Eagle Extrusions, Inc., Impak Films Pty. Ltd., Multi Plastics Inc., Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd, UFlex Ltd., and Wipak Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

