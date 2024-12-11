Liddle Speaker featured on Prime Video’s Buy It Now

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit area entrepreneur Dan Cass, also known as Inventor Danny, has captured national attention with his latest invention the LIDDLE SPEAKER PRO . Inventor Danny's product, the Liddle Speaker, recently was featured on Prime Video's Buy It Now, earning it a spot in the Amazon Buy It Now store.

Liddle Speaker won a Best of CES award in 2022 – and now the innovative company has announced the LIDDLE SPEAKER PRO which will officially launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5, 2025. The LIDDLE SPEAKER PRO is the next-gen 5W portable Bluetooth speaker with a high-fidelity microphone. It is the perfect balance of sleek design and practical functionality and it seamlessly connects to phones, tablets, and computers, and has an 8-hour battery life. Its patented magnetic design attaches to MagSafe phones and metal surfaces. Included adhesive rings allow secure placement on any surface, enabling hands-free use in various settings.

In Buy It Now, JB Smoove hosts a business competition where entrepreneurs get 90 seconds to pitch their product to an audience of potential customers: The 100. If The 100 like the product and price, then the entrepreneurs go to a panel of Amazon executives and celebrity entrepreneurs. The panel selects which products join Amazon's exclusive Buy It Now Store and award one entrepreneur $20,000 each episode.

Inventor Danny is the President of D3 Products. D3 Products is a leader in innovative, space-saving products that disrupt the market. D3 Products was named one of the 10 hottest start-ups at the 2020 CES and won the ibt award at CES in 2022. The company was awarded multiple patents for its engineering and design capabilities utilizing patented Intellectual Properties (IP) in consumer electronics. He holds a masters in electrical with a reverse engineering mindset in consumer product development.

For more information about the LIDDLE SPEAKER PRO , visit the Buy It Now Featured Items Storefront or the official Liddle Speaker Pro website at https://liddlespeaker.com .

For more information on Buy It Now, please go to the Amazon MGM Studios Press Site at: https://press.amazonmgmstudios.com/us/en/original-series/buy-it-now/1

