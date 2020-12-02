Lidl Launches The First U.S. Private Label Chocolate Bar That Contributes Directly To Living Incomes For Cocoa Farmers

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade America is pleased to announce that starting on December 16, Lidl US will begin to offer U.S. customers the first and only private label chocolate bar that contributes to a living income for cocoa farmers.

Lidl’s Way To Go! bars guarantee that farmers receive at least the Fairtrade Minimum Price for cocoa and the Fairtrade Premium, as well as an innovative second premium that helps farmers increase income, diversify into new categories and develop new farming techniques to increase yields and income over the long term. Made with 100% traceable and sustainable Fairtrade cocoa, Lidl’s new Way To Go! milk and dark chocolate bars are the first and only private label chocolate bars that contribute to a living income for cocoa farmers.

Known as Way To Go!, Lidl's new chocolate bar uses 100% traceable and sustainable Fairtrade cocoa sourced from the Kuapa Kokoo cooperative in Ghana. Way To Go! guarantees that farmers at the cooperative receive at least the Fairtrade Minimum Price for cocoa and the Fairtrade Premium, an extra sum of money for farmers to invest in their farms and communities. Additionally, Lidl has partnered with Fairtrade to pay an innovative second premium for every metric ton of cocoa purchased for the Way To Go! bars. Lidl's premium helps farmers increase income, diversify into new categories like honey, rice or soap, and develop new farming techniques to increase yields and income over the long term.

Cocoa farmers in West Africa, where two-thirds of the world's supply is sourced, have long struggled with extreme poverty and child labor abuses. Living income – the amount needed for a worker to meet their basic needs – is a critical step in fighting and eventually eradicating these issues.

"We are thrilled to see Lidl grow its presence in the U.S. and demonstrate it is possible to produce and sell affordable, sustainable chocolate, prioritizing human rights as well as the bottom line," said Peg Willingham, Executive Director, Fairtrade America. "If more retailers followed in Lidl's footsteps by Fairtrade certifying their private label chocolate as well as by taking the extra step towards paying cocoa producers a living income, it would help eradicate systemic poverty in the cocoa industry, which contributes to child labor practices, deforestation and more. It is our hope that Lidl's innovation spurs others to move toward a fair and ethical supply chain when sourcing cocoa."

Cocoa farmers are often living on less than $2/day, facing the challenges of the effects of climate change and living with limited infrastructure. Fairtrade International's rigorous standards and auditing process ensure cocoa farmers receive fair incomes and working conditions. Lidl is a longtime partner of Fairtrade, and all private label chocolate bars sold at Lidl US are Fairtrade certified.

"Lidl is committed to investing in products and business models that deliver greater returns to people working in the supply chain, and this is especially important in the cocoa industry," said Stefan Schwarz, Executive Vice President of Purchasing at Lidl US. "By designing and launching the first private label chocolate bar with the objective of directly supporting workers, small-scale farmers and local communities, we are taking another important step in this direction. We are grateful for the support of our partners at Fairtrade, who help make innovative programs like Way To Go! possible."

Lidl's Way To Go! Bar will be available in milk and dark chocolate at all Lidl US stores starting December 16. For more information, follow @FairtradeMarkUS and @LidlUS on Twitter and Instagram.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America betters the lives of farmers and workers in developing countries by inspiring businesses to implement ethical production practices and assisting shoppers in making informed purchasing decisions. Fairtrade America is the U.S. chapter of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with over 30 years of experience working to make trade fair, with headquarters in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is the world's largest and most recognized fair trade system—part of a global movement for change. Learn more at www.fairtradeamerica.org , and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Lidl US

Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 120 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com .

