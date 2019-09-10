Lidl US To Host Two Oktoberfest Events Benefitting Long Island's Neediest Kids

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US will host two Oktoberfest events on Long Island this month to benefit the John Theissen Children's Foundation, a charity devoted to assisting sick and underprivileged children in the region. All the proceeds will be used to provide hospitals and child-care facilities with therapeutic and recreational equipment, defray medical expenses for families in need, and offer children special wishes and gifts throughout the year.

"We are proud to partner with Lidl and appreciate their generous support for our work with the neediest children and their families on Long Island," John Theissen, Executive Director and Founder of the John Theissen Children's Foundation. "This donation will help us bring smiles and make a difference in the lives of thousands of kids in our community."

Event Details

Lidl will bring an authentic Oktoberfest experience to Center Moriches and Huntington Station this month. The events will feature award-winning beer freshly baked, authentic Oktoberfest fare, including Bavarian pretzels and sizzling bratwurst. Smitty's Polka Band, Melinda and the Oompahs, and Street Beat Brass will provide traditional German entertainment. Click here for more details about the event: https://www.lidl.com/oktoberfest.

Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22

Time: 1:00 – 6:00 pm Location: 812 Montauk Highway Center Moriches, NY 11934

Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29

Time: 1:00 – 6:00 pm Location: Walt Whitman Mall 160 Walt Whitman Road Huntington Station, NY 11746

"We are thrilled to show our support for the John Theissen Children's Foundation, a cause that has helped so many children in need on Long Island," said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. "Our team looks forward to celebrating Oktoberfest with the community and bringing authentic, award-winning beer and food that benefits this inspiring charity."

About the John Theissen Children's Foundation

Founded in 1992, the John Theissen Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that has served sick and underprivileged children on Long Island for 27 years. It has been voted best Long Island Charity nine years in a row.

About Lidl US

Lidl operates 10,800 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 70 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

SOURCE Lidl US