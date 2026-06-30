Lido Advisors Hires Industry Veteran Dan Marquis as Chief Financial Officer

Marquis Brings Deep Capital Markets and FP&A Expertise, Joins to Drive Financial Strategy at One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Wealth Advisory Firms

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm with over $42.5 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM), today announced the appointment of Dan Marquis as Chief Financial Officer. Marquis brings two decades of financial leadership and joins at a pivotal moment in Lido's growth trajectory.

"Dan brings the kind of long-range financial thinking that will continue to propel Lido as we grow and deepen our platform," said Jason Ozur, Co-CEO of Lido Advisors. "His financial leadership will further enhance the experience we provide to the families and entrepreneurs who trust us with their wealth."

In his role as CFO, Marquis will oversee all financial operations and planning, partner with senior leadership and the board on capital strategy, and help guide Lido's continued expansion as one of the nation's fastest-growing independent wealth management firms. He will bring his expertise in financial planning and analysis, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and long-range strategic planning as Lido scales its platform and deepens its capabilities.

The appointment of Marquis continues Lido's momentum in building out its executive leadership team. The firm has grown to over $42.5 billion in RAUM across more than 40 offices, driven by its Lido One platform, which integrates offerings such as investment management, tax planning, and estate planning under one roof for entrepreneurs, executives, and multigenerational families.

"Lido has built something genuinely differentiated in the wealth management space, a platform that brings together investment management, financial planning, tax strategy, and trust and estate in a way that truly serves clients," said Dan Marquis, CFO of Lido Advisors. "I'm excited to join a leadership team with this level of ambition and to help provide the financial foundation that supports the next chapter of Lido's growth."

Marquis is an experienced finance and strategy executive with a proven track record of driving growth, leading high-performing teams, and executing complex financial transactions. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of FP&A and Capital Markets at Carson Group, where he partnered closely with senior leadership, private equity sponsors, and the board to guide financial strategy, capital allocation, and long-range planning. Prior to that, he founded and led Metronome Financial, successfully deploying over $165 million in capital while maintaining no credit losses.

Earlier in his career, Marquis held senior leadership roles at Javlin Capital and Intrado Corporation, where he led operations, and guided investment strategy. He holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a national, independent, SEC-registered investment adviser. Named a Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIA Firm and a Forbes 2025 Top RIA Firm, Lido manages more than $40 billion in regulatory assets under management for entrepreneurs, executives, and multigenerational families whose needs have grown in complexity alongside their wealth. As fiduciaries, the firm helps clients navigate nuanced, interconnected decisions with objective advice across investment management, financial planning, tax, and estate planning. Its integrated platform, Lido One, brings together credentialed specialists in these disciplines, helping ensure that each recommendation reflects the client's full financial picture. For more information, visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms: Rankings developed by Barron's using proprietary algorithms. Awarded 09/12/25 for data as of 06/30/25. Forbes America's Top RIA Firms: Rankings developed by SHOOK Research using proprietary algorithms. Awarded 10/01/25 for data as of 03/31/25. Lido paid no application fee for consideration for any of the previous. Ratings, rankings and awards shown herein may not be indicative of Lido's investment performance, or any future investment performance or accomplishments. Lido has sourced these ratings, rankings and awards from third party providers. Lido has not solicited or paid for any of these ratings, rankings and awards. However, Lido does pay for licensing rights to use associated logos, badges, and ranking references in its marketing materials. The rating, ranking or award may not be representative of any client's individual experience. Please see the General Disclosure pages for more information and the full methodology information: https://www.lidoadvisors.com/disclosures.

Media Contact:

JConnelly for Lido Advisors

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SOURCE Lido Advisors