Lido Advisors to Partner with Jackson Hole Capital Partners

Complementary Tulsa, OK-based RIA with Over $1 billion in RAUM

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, a leading national wealth advisory firm with more than $42 billion in RAUM*, today announced it is partnering with Jackson Hole Capital Partners, an independent wealth management firm based in Tulsa, OK. With deep roots in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City communities and expertise in alternative investments, JHCP oversees more than $1 billion in RAUM*.

"Referring to and treating clients as 'partners' with clear objectives and defined paths for growth, Jackson Hole shares our commitment to disciplined and personalized stewardship," said Ken Stern, Founding Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lido Advisors. "They bring a wealth of experience with an entrepreneurial spirit. We are proud to welcome them and look forward to what we can build together."

Led by Channing Smith and John Hastings, who previously built careers at leading institutional asset management firms, the full JHCP team of six will join Lido as partners. Their addition brings particular expertise in customized traditional and alternative investment strategies.

"Everything we have built at JHCP has been rooted in a clear sense of purpose and a strong dedication to the clients we serve," said John Hastings, Managing Partner at JHCP. "Joining Lido is a natural next step – one allowing us to continue providing the highly customized solutions our clients count on, while expanding our ability to comprehensively meet their most important life goals. Lido's capabilities in tax and estate planning, combined with its overall family office approach, will resonate with our clients now and as we continue to grow our impact."

McAfee & Taft is serving as legal advisor to JHCP. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Lido.

*Regulatory Assets Under Management [RAUM] as of December 31, 2025.

About Lido Advisors:

Lido Advisors is an independent, SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Los Angeles, with more than 40 offices nationwide. We manage more than $42 billion in regulatory assets on behalf of entrepreneurs, executives, and multigenerational families whose needs have grown in complexity alongside their wealth. As fiduciaries, we help our clients navigate complex, interconnected decisions with unbiased, coordinated advice. Our integrated platform, Lido One, brings together specialists across every discipline of wealth management, including investing, tax planning, and trust and estate planning, ensuring that every recommendation we make is rooted in integrity and attuned to your full financial picture. Lido does not provide legal or tax advice. Lido's affiliates, including, but not limited to, Lido Tax, LLC ("L-Tax") and affiliated third-party legal professionals will, upon request, provide formal legal and tax services for Lido's client under separate agreement. Prospects and clients are urged to seek the advice of their own independent counsel or tax professional should such services be required. Referrals to our affiliated providers available. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

JConnelly for Lido Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE Lido Advisors