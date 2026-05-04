Brian Haloossim Joins Lido Advisors as President to Drive Next Chapter

Industry Veteran Will Accelerate Organic Growth and Deepen Private Wealth Capabilities; Founding Partner Ken Stern Elevated to Co-CEO

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm with over $42.5 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM), announces today the appointment of Brian Haloossim as President and the elevation of founding partner Ken Stern to Co-Chief Executive Officer, strengthening the leadership team of one of the nation's fastest-growing, independent wealth management firms.

Haloossim will focus on accelerating Lido's organic growth and building the firm's brand, while strengthening the infrastructure needed to support the next phase of expansion. Central to this will be deepening Lido's relationships with business owners and entrepreneurs, expanding Private Wealth capabilities, and positioning Lido as the definitive firm for clients who expect more than traditional wealth management.

"What drew me to Lido was a combination of the entrepreneurial spirit that has led to their enviable growth, a platform that is genuinely built for complexity and a culture that puts the clients first in everything it does," said Brian Haloossim, President of Lido Advisors.

Haloossim brings more than two decades of leadership experience, with deep roots in advising complex clients and expertise with business owners. During his distinguished career at Bernstein Private Wealth Management, he served as a senior national leader, advisor, and mentor, helping shape the growth and evolution of the firm's private client business.

"Brian is exactly the kind of leader that exemplifies the values and drive of Lido, someone who has built businesses, elevated offerings and spent decades earning the trust of clients through extraordinary complexity," said Jason Ozur, Co-CEO of Lido Advisors. "With Brian as President and Ken joining me as Co-CEO, we have the team to do what we set out to do."

Stern joins Ozur as Co-CEO, formalizing a partnership that has long defined the firm's direction. As a founding partner, Stern has been instrumental in shaping Lido's national identity. As Co-CEOs, Ozur and Stern will remain actively engaged on the investment committee, shaping client experience strategy, and leading firm vision, continuing to bring together investment management, financial planning, tax strategy, estate planning, and access to alternatives in innovative ways.

"What we've built at Lido is something I'm incredibly proud of, and we're just getting started," said Ken Stern, Co-CEO of Lido Advisors. "Bringing Brian in as President is about making sure we have the right leadership to deliver on the promise we've made to our clients and our people."

Over the past 18 months alone, Lido has grown from $24 billion to over $42.5 billion RAUM across more than 40 offices and 250 employee-owners nationwide. Central to the firm's growth is its commitment to innovation, including its forward-looking use of technology to enhance client outcomes, its highly differentiated private investment platform, and its emphasis on planning as a core component of a holistic client experience.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is an independent, SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Los Angeles, with more than 40 offices nationwide. We manage more than $42.5 billion in regulatory assets on behalf of entrepreneurs, executives, and multigenerational families whose needs have grown in complexity alongside their wealth.

As fiduciaries, we help our clients navigate complex, interconnected decisions with unbiased, coordinated advice. Our integrated platform, Lido One, brings together specialists across every discipline of wealth management, including investing, tax planning, and trust and estate planning, ensuring that every recommendation we make is rooted in integrity and attuned to your full financial picture.

For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com

Media Contact:

JConnelly for Lido Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE Lido Advisors