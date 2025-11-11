Lido Advisors to Partner with Fountainhead Advisors

Warren, NJ-Based RIA with Over $1B in RAUM Focused on Serving HNW Clients

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, a leading national wealth advisory firm with more than $38 billion in RAUM*, today announced it will be partnering with Fountainhead Advisors, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Warren, NJ. With over $1.2 billion in RAUM*, Fountainhead delivers bespoke wealth planning and investment strategies to a sophisticated and growing client base.

"Like Lido, Fountainhead was founded by experienced fiduciaries with a shared mission—to help families grow, maximize, and protect their legacy," said Ken Stern, President of Lido. "This partnership expands our national footprint in two key markets and adds a team deeply aligned in culture, values, and vision. Together, we're focused on creating exceptional value and meaningful experiences for our clients. It's a natural fit, and we're thrilled to empower Marc and his team as they continue guiding families across generations."

Fountainhead, which also operates an office in San Ramon, CA, is known for its planning-first approach and deep expertise in insurance strategies. The firm's advisors work closely with high-net-worth families to simplify the complexities of wealth and craft personalized, enduring financial outcomes.

"We built Fountainhead as a place where clients can have genuine, forward-thinking conversations about their wealth and their lives," said Marc Rock, Managing Partner and Senior Financial Strategist at Fountainhead. "Partnering with Lido allows us to elevate that mission—expanding our access to advanced planning resources and sophisticated investment capabilities. We're energized by what this next chapter means for our clients, our people, and our continued growth."

*Regulatory Assets Under Management [RAUM] as of September 30, 2025.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California with over $38 billion in RAUM and 45 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing estate and tax planning, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients' financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

