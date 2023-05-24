LIDS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF BOB DURDA AS COMPANY PRESIDENT

Durda has been with Lids for over 13 years, and previously served as the company's
SVP of Merchandising

INDIANAPOLIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sports retailer, Lids has announced that Bob Durda has officially been appointed as the company's President.

Over a 13-year tenure at the company Durda has been at the forefront of Lids' focus on building out its portfolio of exclusive product and lead the development of many of the company's most successful programs including its partnership release with Major League Baseball and Big League Chew, the first-of-its-kind They Gave Us Game collection with Negro League Baseball and many more.

Durda has held the roles of Buying Director and Senior Vice President of Merchandising before this new role, having sold Sport Fan-Attic, a company he co-founded, to Lids in 2009. As president, Durda will continue to drive Lids growth via brand elevation internationally and bringing best-in-class products to market.

"It's an exciting time for Lids, and I'm thrilled to begin my new role alongside a dynamic and supportive team," said Durda. "Being at Lids for over a decade has given me the opportunity to leverage my expertise as both a retailer and merchant, and I now look forward to continually position the company for growth."

"Bob is a seasoned veteran and a brilliant creative mind," said Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson, owner of Lids, and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. "His proven track record shows that there is no one better to lead Lids and take us to the next level as a global brand."

About Lids:
LIDS Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer based in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel in seven countries with over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based LIDS Sports Group carries officially-licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. LIDS Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanatics by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, Colts Pro Shop by Lids and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has Locker Room by Lids locations within Macy's and Hudson's Bay department stores across North America. To find a retail location near you or to shop online, visit www.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Twitter (@lids), Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Lids

