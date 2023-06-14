LIDS APPOINTS ARIEL SANDLER AS COMPANY'S HEAD OF BRAND AND COLLABORATIONS

News provided by

Lids

14 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Sandler will leverage his extensive sports, fashion, and culture background to lead Lids' first-ever branding department 

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sports retailer, Lids has announced that Ariel Sandler has officially been named the company's Head of Brand and Collaborations.

Having previously helped lead brand and marketing efforts for the NBA, New Era and StockX, Sandler has been a strong force in brand enhancement. In his new role as Head of Brand and Collaborations at Lids, he'll lead the company's new branding department across partnerships, activations, and brand development. 

"I'm thrilled to join Lids, a company that I have respected and followed closely for a long time," said Sandler. "Coming from a sports and fashion background, being at Lids is an opportunity to get creative and build the brand further. I'm excited to work with new collaborator partners on exclusive product drops and find emerging artists and brands that will help take Lids to the next level."

Over the past four years, since being acquired by Ames Watson, Lids has experienced unprecedented growth. The retailer has expanded domestically and internationally into Mexico, Australia, and multiple European countries and is the trusted operator of NHL, NBA and PSG retail locations. In the first installment of the branding department, Lids looks to Ariel to lead the team to greater success.

"Ariel brings a wealth of experience and deep passion for the sports fashion industry," said Bob Durda, President of Lids. "Lids is a global, expanding brand and Ariel brings a fantastic combination of experiences that will continue to drive Lids forward."

About Lids:
LIDS Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico with over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based LIDS Sports Group carries officially-licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. LIDS Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanatics by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, Colts Pro Shop by Lids and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has Locker Room by Lids locations within Macy's and Hudson's Bay department stores across North America. To find a retail location near you or to shop online, visit www.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Twitter (@lids), Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), or LinkedIn.

