Lids Partners With Breast Cancer Research Foundation

To launch the partnership, The Lids Foundation will donate $100,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The funds will support BCRF's mission, which is dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. The Lids Foundation, founded by Lids, provides support directly to local communities and to the charitable organizations that serve them to enable community members of all ages to live more active, healthy, and productive lives.

Lids is proud to include the BCRF within its "Lids Gives" network of charitable organizations. Kicking off October 1, Lids will create a limited-edition collection of three new embroidery options for headwear to increase awareness with funds benefitting the BCRF in support of lifesaving breast cancer research led by BCRF's global cohort of nearly 250 investigators across five continents. Available nationwide in Lids stores as of October 1, the embroidery is customizable and can be placed on any piece of Lids headwear, including branded or team caps.

"Progress depends on funding scientists who attack breast cancer from all angles, and the research we fund today will be there for us tomorrow," said Myra Biblowit, President and CEO of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. "Through its partnership with BCRF, Lids and The Lids Foundation is backing breakthroughs that will shape the future standard of care, giving our loved ones longer, healthier lives."

"Like many families across this country, we have loved ones who have fought Breast Cancer," said Lawrence Berger, Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings and co-founder and partner at Ames Watson, the owner of Lids. "We know the determination and strength it takes to go through grueling treatment. We also know the miracle of modern medicine and we are proud to partner with BCRF in working to find a cure for Breast Cancer."

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. Since its founding in 1993, BCRF has changed the trajectory of breast cancer, and cancer as a whole, by convening and connecting the best minds in science – giving them the opportunity to pursue their most innovative ideas. BCRF-funded investigators have been part of every major breakthrough in breast cancer research, and the field is moving faster than ever.

Customers can purchase their custom headwear in-store at their local Lids through September 2022. For more information about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, visit www.bcrf.org or share your support on social media @BCRFCure.

Media Contacts:

Russell Howe (Lids): [email protected]

Sadia Zapp (BCRF): [email protected]

About Lids:

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico through over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation:

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

SOURCE Lids