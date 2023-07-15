LIDS TEAMS UP WITH STAR NBA SKILLS TRAINER, CHRIS BRICKLEY TO RENOVATE NEW HAMPSHIRE BASKETBALL COURT

In partnership with the Lids Foundation, Chris Brickley's beloved hometown basketball court experiences a makeover

INDIANAPOLIS, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sports retailer, Lids and the Lids Foundation announced their latest partnership with Lids brand ambassador and notable NBA Skills Trainer, Chris Brickley for a project to renovate his hometown basketball court.

Before becoming the most sought-after trainer in the NBA, Brickley started at Wolfe Park's basketball court. His time on the Wolfe Park court jump-started his basketball career providing him with skills that lead him to the NCAA and his current role as a fitness trainer known for training NBA icons including Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Chris Paul, LeBron James, and many more.

"It has been amazing to partner with Lids and the Lids Foundation on a project that touches me deeply and gives back to a community that fostered my growth," said Chris Brickley. "I spent countless hours training on this court to develop the skills that I now share with athletes and fans – my hope is that this space can now become a home to others determined to reach their goals both on and off the court."

The Lids Foundation provides support directly to local communities throughout the United States and Canada and various charitable organizations that allow for community members of all ages to live more active, healthy, and productive lives. Ideation of this renovation started last year in March 2022 with Brickley and the Lids Foundation working in tandem, alongside his other partnerships, PUMA and BodyArmour to renovate the entire court from the pavement to the baskets, backboards and paint that will include "Brickley Believes the World is Yours" on each of the two courts and "Chris Brickley Court" at the center circle.  

"Working with Chris Brickley and partners on this transformative project has been an absolute honor," said Lawrence Berger, co-founder and partner at Ames Watson, the owner of Lids, and the chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. "The Wolfe Park court has been a staple in the Manchester community for years and we have no doubt that the refurbished court will be appreciated by everyone."

Located at Wolfe Park Harvell Road, Manchester, NH 03102 – the Wolfe Park court now features vibrant colors and a refreshing new design, continuing to serve the local Manchester community while honoring Brickley. In tandem with this unveiling, Chris Brickley and Lids are launching a pair of shorts that will be available exclusively for purchase starting on July 21 at LidsHatDrop.com and select Lids Hat Drop locations.

LIDS Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico with over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based LIDS Sports Group carries officially-licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. LIDS Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanatics by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, Colts Pro Shop by Lids and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has Locker Room by Lids locations within Macy's and Hudson's Bay department stores across North America. To find a retail location near you or to shop online, visit www.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Twitter (@lids), Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), or LinkedIn.

