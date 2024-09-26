Liebherr, Ansys, and CADFEM Join Forces to Implement an Enterprise Simulation Strategy and Model-Based Engineering Approach

Strategic relationship signals long-term commitment to weave digital thread with Ansys technology

/ Key Highlights

A multi-year agreement between Liebherr Group and Ansys seeks to maximize simulation value through software democratization across sites to drive better product design strategies, reduce overall testing, and speed up time-to-market

Liebherr-Aerospace's digital transformation strategy is supported by an Ansys-driven, model-based enterprise approach and CADFEM Services

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) joins Liebherr in the implementation of the European manufacturer's simulation strategy and model-based enterprise approach. Liebherr's 35-year engagement with Ansys extends across the Ansys product portfolio, strengthening the digital thread and presenting a clear competitive advantage for Liebherr in developing products that exceed customer expectations.

Ansys simulation enables detailed virtual models that describe all physical and functional aspects of every Liebherr product. From mechanical, computational fluid dynamics, and electronics, to live simulation, acoustics, system simulation, safety analysis, and embedded software, Ansys' multiphysics capabilities reinforce the company's digital transformation and digital engineering initiatives through simulation process and data management (SPDM). Ansys Apex Channel Partner CADFEM Germany GmbH — which provides training, user support, and consulting services — supports all sites through a common resource-sharing strategy that reduces barriers to entry.

Liebherr-Aerospace and Transportation SAS is one of the largest Liebherr divisions with sites in Lindenberg, Germany and Toulouse, France, among others. Its product segment Aerospace has already launched a digital transformation program. The objective is to deploy an innovative model-based enterprise approach, become data/model-centric, and implement digital continuity across the entire development and product lifecycle, including efficient data exchange with customers and suppliers.

"Liebherr-Aerospace develops products consistently and completely digitally," said Elko Van Balen and Olivier Banessy, who together lead the model-based enterprise development at Liebherr-Aerospace and Transportation. "The implementation of the model-based approach behind this confirms that the right partners have been chosen."

"Access to Ansys software alleviates challenges related to delivering best-in-class solutions that specifically support our products and technologies in a timely manner," said Dr. Ling Li, PLM innovation services simulation consultant at Liebherr. "We recognize that expertise is being established at all locations and that new simulation topics are being tested as well. Even our designers can run live simulations using Ansys software, which frees up our dedicated simulation engineers and reduces our reliance on external resources."

In this project, Ansys and CADFEM are in close cooperation to jointly implement Liebherr's state-of-the-art and fully digitalized development infrastructure.

"Another important factor is the long-standing partnership with CADFEM, through which we are optimally exploiting the potential of Ansys in many respects," said Bertram Peer, Department Manager Simulation and Method Development Liebherr-MCCtec at the Liebherr plant in Nenzing.

"Virtual product design and development enables teams to work harmoniously across the product lifecycle to leverage critical data that leads to better products," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of global sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Through instantaneous data collection and sharing, digital models can simultaneously increase design capabilities and reduce product changes during the entire development process. The ability to transform business processes and applications to improve the customer experience makes the simulation software of Ansys integral to the digital transformation strategy."

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–C

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce /

724.820.4368

[email protected]



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys