Liebherr Expands Scientific and Healthcare Portfolio with New Generation of Undercounter Appliances

Liebherr New undercounter refrigerators and freezers deliver precision, safety, and efficiency for laboratories and healthcare facilities.

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liebherr USA, Co., Refrigerators and Freezers Division is proud to introduce its latest line of undercounter refrigerators and freezers, specially designed for the safe storage of temperature-sensitive substances, pharmaceutical products and flammable materials.

The new models combine exceptional performance with high temperature stability, innovative features, and advanced connectivity—setting new standards for laboratories and healthcare environments.

Liebherr new Undercounter refrigerators and freezers

"These high-quality, compact appliances demonstrate how reliable and professional a partner Liebherr is," said Aaron Stout, Sales Manager at Liebherr USA, Co. "They are the result of close engagement with industry requirements and stand out for their exceptional performance, superior quality, and long-lasting durability."

Key highlights include precise temperature control, advanced safety features, and energy-efficient operation for reliable, compliant, and cost-effective performance.

Certified Efficiency with ENERGY STAR® 2.0

Liebherr's new models are ENERGY STAR® 2.0 certified, reflecting a strong commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. This certification ensures compliance with the most stringent energy performance standards, helping laboratories reduce operating costs without compromising reliability or performance.

Highest Safety Standards for Sensitive Applications

Depending on the model, these new undercounter appliances comply with key safety standards, including DIN 13277, IEC 61010-2-011, and applicable requirements from NFPA 45 and NFPA 99. This makes them ideal for storing temperature-sensitive substances, flammable materials, and pharmaceutical products in compliance with relevant regulations.

Their high temperature consistency further minimizes the impact of external influences on stored materials—providing optimal safety and protection for sensitive contents.

Smarter Connectivity for Maximum Oversight

Enhanced connectivity options enable seamless integration into facility networks, supporting continuous digital monitoring and documentation of temperature data. Real-time oversight and instant alerts in the event of temperature fluctuations ensure maximum storage safety. All relevant data is centrally gathered and digitally recorded across connected appliances.

Performance or Perfection – A Solution for Every Requirement

Liebherr's new laboratory refrigerators are available in two lines: the Performance series and the Perfection series, offering tailored solutions based on the required level of precision and compliance.

With the launch of this new generation, Liebherr has successfully completed the relaunch of its Scientific and Healthcare portfolio—delivering future-proof refrigeration solutions for demanding laboratory and clinical applications.

The new models will be presented during ASHP Midyear

For more information about Liebherr's new high-performance refrigerators and freezers, visit home.liebherr.com/scientifichealthcare

About the Liebherr USA, Co.

Liebherr USA, Co. based in Newport News, VA provides sales and service on behalf of ten different Liebherr product segments: earthmoving, material handling, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines, maritime cranes; components, and refrigeration and freezing.

About the Liebherr Group

The Liebherr Group is a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product portfolio. The company is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world. It also provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of other areas. The Liebherr Group includes over 150 companies across all continents. In 2024, it employed more than 50,000 staff and achieved combined revenues of over 14 billion euros. Liebherr was founded by Hans Liebherr in 1949 in the southern German town of Kirchdorf an der Iller. Since then, the employees have been pursuing the goal of achieving continuous technological innovation and bringing industry-leading solutions to its customers.

Contact

Silvia Puigdemont

Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Refrigerators and Freezers

Phone: +1 305-817-7500

E-mail: [email protected]

Ana Cabiedes

Head of Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Phone: +1 757-240-4250

E-Mail: [email protected]

Published by

Liebherr USA, Co.

Newport News / USA

www.liebherr.com

SOURCE Liebherr Appliances USA