Liebherr strengthens Scientific Freezer Portfolio

Expanded laboratory portfolio with a new ENERGY STAR® 2.0 certified 10 cu. ft. High-Performance Freezer and a specialized 14 cu. ft. Flammable Materials Storage Freezer, complying with applicable NFPA 45 and NFPA 99 standards.

Advanced cooling and safety technologies deliver exceptional temperature stability, advanced alarm systems and connectivity, and efficient performance for a lower total cost of ownership.

Designed for research, healthcare, pharmaceutical, chemical, and industrial laboratories, for secure storage of valuable samples and temperature-sensitive flammable materials.

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liebherr Appliances USA continues to strengthen its Scientific Laboratory portfolio with the introduction of two new freezer solutions designed to meet the demanding requirements of research, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and industrial laboratories. Designed to protect valuable samples while improving operational efficiency, the new models combine exceptional temperature stability, advanced alarm systems and connectivity, energy efficient performance for a lower total cost of ownership.

Liebherr Scientific & Healthcare Freezers Portfolio

The expanded lineup includes a new 10 cu. ft. High-Performance Laboratory Freezer, delivering exceptional temperature stability and energy efficiency, and a 14 cu. ft. Flammable Materials Storage Freezer, engineered for the safe storage of temperature-sensitive flammable substances.

High-Performance Laboratory Freezer SFFvh 5501

The new 10 cu. ft. High-Performance Laboratory Freezer combines precise temperature control, reliable sample protection, and reduced operating costs. Certified to ENERGY STAR® 2.0 standard, the unit helps laboratories lower energy consumption without compromising performance.

Designed for critical applications, the freezer incorporates advanced cooling technology that ensures excellent temperature uniformity and rapid temperature recovery following door openings. Its robust construction and intuitive controls provide dependable operation for laboratories that require consistent storage conditions for valuable samples and research materials.

Flammable Materials Storage Freezer SFFfg 5501

Expanding Liebherr's specialized laboratory offering, the new 14 cu. ft. Flammable Materials Storage Freezer provides a secure solution for laboratories storing volatile and flammable substances at low temperatures.

The unit features a spark-free interior design with all electrical components located outside the storage compartment, helping to minimize ignition risks while maintaining stable storage temperatures. Ideal for pharmaceutical, chemical, and industrial applications, the freezer supports compliance with applicable standards set by NFPA 45 and NFPA 99, laboratory safety protocols while protecting temperature-sensitive materials.

Supporting Modern Laboratory Requirements

The introduction of these two models reflects Liebherr's commitment to providing laboratories with reliable, energy-efficient, and application-specific cold storage solutions. With a growing portfolio of laboratory refrigerators and freezers, Liebherr continues to support professionals who depend on precise temperature management, product safety, and long-term operational reliability.

"Laboratories today face increasing demands for both performance and sustainability," said Judith Chavez, regional product manager Americas. "These new additions further expand our ability to provide specialized cold storage solutions that help protect valuable materials while supporting energy-conscious operations."

The new freezers are available and in stock through Liebherr's Scientific authorized dealers network.

For more information about Liebherr's new high-performance freezers, visit home.liebherr.com/scientifichealthcare

About the Liebherr USA, Co.

Liebherr USA, Co. based in Newport News, VA provides sales and service on behalf of ten different Liebherr product segments: earthmoving, material handling, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines, maritime cranes; components, and refrigeration and freezing.

About the Liebherr Group

The Liebherr Group is a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product portfolio. The company is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world. It also provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of other areas. The Liebherr Group includes over 150 companies across all continents. In 2024, it employed more than 50,000 staff and achieved combined revenues of over 14 billion euros. Liebherr was founded by Hans Liebherr in 1949 in the southern German town of Kirchdorf an der Iller. Since then, the employees have been pursuing the goal of achieving continuous technological innovation and bringing industry-leading solutions to its customers.

Contact

Silvia Puigdemont

Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Refrigerators and Freezers

Phone: +1 305-817-7500

E-mail: [email protected]

Ana Cabiedes

Head of Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Phone: +1 757-240-4250

E-Mail: [email protected]

www.liebherr.com

SOURCE Liebherr Appliances USA