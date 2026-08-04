Liebherr Unveils Award-Winning French Door Refrigerator Series

Liebherr USA launches a new counter depth 4-Door French Door refrigerator series tailored to the U.S. market

Combines premium design with advanced food preservation technologies, including BioFresh and HydroBreeze

Innovative Features includes FlexDoorSystem, MoodLight, SmartDevice connectivity, VarioTemp flexibility, and a versatile Water & Ice Center.

Designed for seamless integration into modern kitchens, featuring ultra-quiet operation and SmartSteel finish.

Winner of both the iF Design Award 2025 and Red Dot Design Award

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liebherr USA, the specialist in refrigeration and freezing, announces the launch of its new counter-depth 4-door French door refrigerator series—a premium collection designed to elevate kitchen design while delivering exceptional food preservation, ultra-quiet operation, and advanced connectivity features.

Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

"This new French Door platform was developed with the American consumer in mind — combining intuitive functionality, refined design, and our most advanced food preservation technologies," said Alex Squarize, Divisional Director, Americas. "It reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that align with how consumers shop, store, and enjoy fresh food in their everyday lives—while also offering ultra-quiet operation and seamless connectivity for the smart home.

A Design Statement in Your Kitchen

Whether installed freestanding or seamlessly integrated into a niche, the new French Door series makes an immediate visual impact. Featuring a flat-front design, elegant recessed handles, and clean lines, it complements contemporary kitchen aesthetics.

Available in SmartSteel, a refined stainless-steel finish that minimizes visible marks, the exterior is matched by an equally sophisticated interior featuring glass and stainless-steel elements engineered for durability and timeless appeal.

Innovative Features that Elevate Everyday Living

The new series introduces a suite of thoughtfully engineered features designed for convenience and performance:

Patented FlexDoorSystem: Independent door operation with a wide 115-degree opening angle and airtight sealing enhances accessibility and energy efficiency, while the precision-engineered non-mechanical sealing design ensures smooth and durable performance.

VarioTemp (selected models): Offers exceptional flexibility with temperature ranges from 0ºF to 14ºF for freezing or 28°F to 41°F for refrigeration, adapting to changing household needs.

MoodLight: Dimmable ambient lighting highlights the Water & Ice Center and freezer drawer handles, allowing users to customize the atmosphere.

SmartDevice Connectivity: Integrated SmartDevice capability allows users to monitor and control settings remotely via the SmartDevice app, offering enhanced convenience, real-time alerts, and seamless integration into the smart home ecosystem.

Water & Ice Center: Dispenses chilled water, clear ice cubes, or crushed ice directly into any container. A personalized filling function ensures precise water measurement with hygienic, drip-free operation.

Maximum Freshness, Maximum Flexibility

Liebherr's advanced freshness technologies help keep food at its best for longer:

BioFresh: Maintains optimal humidity and temperatures near 32°F, preserving freshness up to five times longer.

BioFresh Professional with HydroBreeze: A fine mist revitalizes produce, enhancing freshness and texture.

EasyFresh: Keeps fruits and vegetables crisp, as if freshly harvested.

Recognized by the World's Leading Design Institutions

The new series has been honored by two of the most respected global design institutions.

The iF Design Award, presented by iF International Forum Design GmbH, is an internationally recognized mark of excellence in product design and quality.

The Red Dot Design Award evaluates products based on functionality, aesthetics, usability, and responsibility. Receiving both distinctions underscores Liebherr's commitment to delivering products that meet the highest standards of innovation and design.

Discover the full range and explore design possibilities at home.liebherr.com/french door

About Liebherr USA, Co.

Liebherr USA, Co. based in Newport News, VA provides sales and service on behalf of ten different Liebherr product segments: earthmoving, material handling, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines, maritime cranes; components, and refrigeration and freezing.

About the Liebherr Group

The Liebherr Group is a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product programme. The company is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world. It also provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of other areas. The Liebherr Group includes over 150 companies across all continents. In 2024, it employed more than 50,000 staff and achieved combined revenues of over 14 billion euros. Liebherr was founded by Hans Liebherr in 1949 in the southern German town of Kirchdorf an der Iller. Since then, the employees have been pursuing the goal of achieving continuous technological innovation, and bringing industry-leading solutions to its customers.

Contact

Silvia Puigdemont

Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Refrigerators and Freezers

Phone: +1 305-817-7500

E-mail: [email protected]

Ana Cabiedes

Head of Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Phone: +1 757-240-4250

E-Mail: [email protected]

www.liebherr.com

SOURCE Liebherr Appliances USA