Liebherr Strengthens North American Scientific Distribution Network Through Strategic Industry Partnerships

Expanded network of authorized laboratory equipment distributors improves access to Liebherr laboratory refrigeration solutions across the United States and Canada.

Continued investment in local inventory, customer support, and regional partnerships reinforces Liebherr's long-term commitment to the North American scientific market.

German engineering and European heritage combine with local inventory and manufacturer-direct support to deliver trusted laboratory refrigeration solutions across North America.

MIAMI, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liebherr Appliances is strengthening its North American scientific distribution network by expanding partnerships with authorized laboratory equipment distributors and scientific dealers across the United States and Canada. Building on continued investments in local infrastructure and customer support, the company is expanding access to its laboratory refrigeration and freezer solutions while reinforcing its long-term commitment to laboratories, research institutions, life science organizations, and scientific professionals throughout the region.

The expansion follows Liebherr's investment in its Atlanta, Georgia, distribution center, which has strengthened regional inventory and enhanced support for customers and distribution partners. Through its growing network of authorized distributors, Liebherr now provides nationwide sales coverage across the United States and Canada, improving product availability, shortening delivery times, and connecting customers with local expertise backed by direct manufacturer service and technical support.

"Laboratories depend on reliable refrigeration solutions to protect valuable samples and support critical research," said Alex Squarize, Divisional Director Americas, Liebherr USA, Co. "Our continued investment in North America reflects our long-term commitment to this market. By strengthening our authorized distribution network and local support capabilities, we're making it easier for customers to access the engineering, reliability, and service that have defined the Liebherr brand for decades."

For more than 70 years, Liebherr has combined German engineering with a strong European heritage to develop laboratory refrigeration solutions trusted by laboratories and research organizations around the world. As a privately owned technology company, Liebherr continues to invest in research, product development, and long-term customer partnerships while expanding its presence in North America. Designed for exceptional temperature stability, energy-efficient operation, and long-term reliability, Liebherr's laboratory refrigeration portfolio includes integrated data logging, calibration capabilities, advanced digital controls, comprehensive alarm systems, variable-speed compressor technology, and vacuum insulation. Backed by manufacturer-direct technical support and industry-leading warranty coverage, these solutions help laboratories protect valuable samples, maintain regulatory compliance, and reduce operating costs.

The expanding authorized distribution network reflects Liebherr's long-term strategy to make its globally trusted laboratory refrigeration solutions more accessible to customers throughout the United States and Canada.

As Liebherr continues to expand its North American presence, the company remains committed to combining German engineering, European heritage, and local expertise to deliver laboratory refrigeration solutions backed by the service, support, and long-term partnerships customers have come to expect from Liebherr.

About Liebherr USA, Co.

Liebherr USA, Co., based in Newport News, VA, provides sales and service on behalf of ten different Liebherr product segments: earthmoving, material handling, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines, maritime cranes, components, and refrigeration and freezing.

About the Liebherr Group

The Liebherr Group is a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product programme. The company is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world. It also provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of other areas. The Liebherr Group includes over 150 companies across all continents. In 2024, it employed more than 50,000 staff and achieved combined revenues of over 14 billion euros. Liebherr was founded by Hans Liebherr in 1949 in the southern German town of Kirchdorf an der Iller. Since then, the employees have pursued the goal of achieving continuous technological innovation and bringing industry-leading solutions to customers worldwide.

Contact

Silvia Puigdemont

Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Refrigerators and Freezers

Phone: +1 305-817-7500

E-mail: [email protected]

Ana Cabiedes

Head of Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co

E-Mail: [email protected]

Published by

Liebherr USA, Co.

Newport News / USA

www.liebherr.com

SOURCE Liebherr Appliances USA