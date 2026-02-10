Liebherr Expands its undercounter appliance portfolio

Liebherr introduces new premium undercounter solutions designed to maximize compact spaces while maintaining high performance, convenience, and design excellence

The new fully integrated beverage refrigerators offer flexible storage with adjustable glass shelves, pull-out wine racks, and advanced PowerCooling with FreshAir filtration

The double-drawer refrigerator provides independent temperature zones, customizable storage solutions, and enhanced organization

Liebherr SmartDeviceBox connectivity allows remote access ideal for modern accessibility

Following the successful redesign and realignment of its undercounter portfolio in 2025, Liebherr is expanding the range with three new models designed to better support today's lifestyles.

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liebherr USA, Co. - Guided by a deep understanding of evolving customer needs, the expanded portfolio introduces specialized beverage refrigerators and a double-drawer refrigerator—innovative, premium solutions that make the most of compact spaces without compromising performance, convenience, or design.

"Expanding our undercounter range allows Liebherr to deliver a more complete solution by addressing specialized storage needs and enhancing flexibility for today's consumers," said Alex Squarize, Divisional Director, Refrigerators and Freezers.

The new undercounter models at a glance:

Fully integrated undercounter beverage refrigerators

The fully integrated undercounter beverage refrigerators UBCgb3730 and UBC3760 expand Liebherr's range of specialized drink storage solutions. Designed to accommodate a wide variety of beverages, both models offer generous capacity with adjustable glass shelves and pull-out wine racks, ensuring flexible and organized storage. PowerCooling with FreshAir filtration maintains optimal temperature and air quality, while intuitive touch controls and connectivity readiness provide effortless operation.

The UBC3760 features a panel-ready door for seamless integration into any kitchen or living space, complimented by SoftSystem and SoftTelescopic mechanisms that ensure smooth, quiet opening and closing.

The UBCgb3730 stands out with its elegant GlassBlack door, recessed integrated aluminum handle, and sleek touch display, delivering a refined, contemporary look paired with whisper-quiet operation.

Undercounter double-drawer refrigerator

The Liebherr URD3753 undercounter double-drawer refrigerator delivers exceptional flexibility with its pull-out VarioCool drawers. Independent temperature zones ranging from 34°F to 46°F can be set in each drawer, allowing for customized storage. Additional features include the FlexSystem in the upper drawer for organized food storage and the versatile FlexBox in the lower drawer.

With its integrated SmartDeviceBox, the URD3753 allows remote access and control from anywhere, delivering everyday convenience alongside whisper-quiet operation ideal for open-concept living.

Discover the full range and explore design possibilities at home.liebherr.com

About Liebherr USA, Co.

Liebherr USA, Co. based in Newport News, VA provides sales and service on behalf of ten different Liebherr product segments: earthmoving, material handling, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines, maritime cranes; components, and refrigeration and freezing.

About the Liebherr Group

The Liebherr Group is a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product programme. The company is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world. It also provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of other areas. The Liebherr Group includes over 150 companies across all continents. In 2024, it employed more than 50,000 staff and achieved combined revenues of over 14 billion euros. Liebherr was founded by Hans Liebherr in 1949 in the southern German town of Kirchdorf an der Iller. Since then, the employees have been pursuing the goal of achieving continuous technological innovation, and bringing industry-leading solutions to its customers.

