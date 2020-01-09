Liebherr Unveils House of Cool at KBIS 2020

"As the experts in refrigeration, we're excited to show what we are all about – cooling solutions," says Jonathan Barfell, Senior Marketing Manager, Liebherr Americas. "At Liebherr, we pride ourselves on redefining cooling and understand the comfort, convenience and inherent luxury of having top-of-the-line refrigeration options throughout the home. This year at KBIS, we're focused on demonstrating how that innovation can extend beyond your kitchen."

The Liebherr booth will feature several signature products, namely the iconic Monolith collection which includes a 36" refrigerator and a 30" and 36" freezer. The exhibit will also include wine and undercounter products displayed in beautiful living spaces, such as the kitchen, dining room, patio, recreation room, and library. The booth is designed to convey how Liebherr products integrate seamlessly into the modern American kitchen with advanced technology, an elegant look and cutting-edge features.

"Our goal is to create an experience at KBIS that inspires consumers to imagine the possibilities Liebherr can bring within their homes," continues Barfell. "The exceptional cooling solutions Liebherr provides are something families can rely on for all stages of life and that will satisfy many different needs. We want them to envision the world of possibilities when they need refrigeration in a nursery, at a home gym, poolside, or anywhere else where they keep and store food and beverages."

Liebherr's reputation stems from listening to what matters most to customers and meeting their needs with the most advanced technology. The original Monolith refrigerator took the industry by storm in 2017, and the upcoming Monolith Wine Column prototype will be previewed at KBIS in advance of its 2021 release.

For more information on Liebherr and the Monolith products, please visit https://home.liebherr.com/en/usa/ncsa/home/homepage-ncsa.html or stop by Central Hall, booth C8016 at KBIS 2020.

