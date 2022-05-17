French Door Monolith Bottom Freezer Recognized Among Top Kitchen Products

MIAMI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An industry leader in state-of-the-art refrigeration for over 65 years, Liebherr Appliances is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious Architectural Digest 2022 Great Design Award: Kitchen and Bath for the French Door Monolith Bottom Freezer. Presented by the leading global design authority, the AD Great Design Awards highlights the most distinctive new products in the kitchen and bath categories.

Liebherr Wins 2022 Architectural Digest Great Design Award

"It is truly an honor," says Jon Barfell, senior marketing manager of Liebherr Americas, Appliance Division. "With every product we introduce to the market, we seek to provide the highest quality and aesthetic experience for our customers, and we appreciate that AD recognizes our commitment to design and excellence."

Liebherr's Monolith collection is a line of groundbreaking refrigeration products. With two doors that open independently of each other, the Monolith French Door Bottom Freezer provides extraordinary versatility to meet the function and design of well-appointed kitchens across the U.S.

Like all the products in the Monolith line, the French-door Bottom Freezer offers luxury and performance as well as advanced technology, including such features as:

InfinitySwipe: Monolith's intuitive electronic touch-control panel features a full-color 3.5-inch touch and swipe screen that's bright, clean, and wonderfully user-friendly.

InfinityLight: Monolith's seamlessly-integrated LED side-wall lighting casts a beautiful and even glow, offering a soft brightening effect upon opening the doors. InfinityLight doesn't just add drama and flair, it also emits less heat, helping to preserve food quality

BioFresh-Plus: The BioFresh-Plus technology stores fish and seafood at the perfect temperature, just like at the fish market. Featuring separate electronic controls, BioFresh-Plus offers precise temperature regulation that can easily separate the drawer into two compartments with independent temperatures for everyday use.

SmartDevice: Monolith comes with a SmartDeviceBox which allows for the option of Wi-Fi capability, allowing temperature changes and adjustments to be made via a smartphone or tablet remotely

Monolith products are created to integrate seamlessly into all styles of American kitchens, with vast customization potential, advanced technology, and an elegant look with cutting-edge features.

Liebherr was previously recognized by Architectural Digest in 2017 for its WU4500 Built-In 24-Inch Wide 46 Bottle Cabinet. The brand's reputation as a world leader in technology and design stems from listening to what matters most to customers, then meeting their needs with the most advanced technology, in the most attractive forms.

The Monolith French Door Bottom Freezer is available in showrooms. For more information on Liebherr and the Monolith products, please visit home.liebherr.com/monolith.

About Liebherr Appliances

Driven by innovation and characterized by sophisticated, elegant design, the family-owned and German-based Liebherr Appliances brings the best of European cooling to the Americas. With more than 65 years of expertise in premium refrigeration, Liebherr Appliances combines quality, design, and innovation to offer high-end refrigeration solutions for the modern home or business. Visit home.liebherr.com to learn more about Liebherr's full product line of freestanding, built-in and fully integrated refrigerators and freezers, wine and commercial units.

Media Contact:

Emily Morrow

786.534.6759

[email protected]

SOURCE Liebherr USA, Co.