Liebherr's Monolith Towers Over the Industry with Cool, Green Performance

The new Monolith is an exciting achievement in design of use for the end-user as well as for Liebherr's ActiveGreen® manufacturing process. Liebherr goes above and beyond to ensure that Monolith appliances run silent, provide an abundance of advantages with superior energy efficiency, and state-of-the-art food saving advancements. SmartDeviceBox is an exciting feature that is controlled with a few taps of a smartphone or tablet to activate functions like SuperCool or SuperFrost from outside the home while shopping or at work.

Uniquely, Monolith features BioFresh, which maintains humidity levels that keep fruit and vegetables fresh and crisp longer. Precision electronic controls ensure constant and beneficial temperatures just above 32ºF are accurately and continuously maintained. The BioFreshPlus drawer lowers the temperature as low as 28º F, ideal for storing fresh fish or seafood.

Every touch point of Monolith passes stringent German engineering standards, from strong door hinges to effortless and quiet door closing, to spacious and versatile shelves.

Monolith has been engineered to deliver on every level possible. ActiveGreen® is best described as Liebherr's commitment to finding greener ways to produce quality products and to set examples for other manufacturers to follow.

About Liebherr Appliances

Driven by innovation and characterized by sophisticated, elegant design, the family-owned and German-based Liebherr Appliances brings the best of European cooling to the Americas. With more than 60 years of expertise in premium refrigeration, Liebherr Appliances combines quality, design, and innovation to offer high-end refrigeration solutions for the modern home or business. Visit home.liebherr.com to learn more about Liebherr's full product line of freestanding, built-in and fully integrated refrigerators and freezers, wine, and humidor cigar storage units.

