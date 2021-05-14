Lieef, a tech enabled startup investment firm, closes seven-figure seed round

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lieef, a startup investment firm focused on sustainability, has officially closed their seed round. The proceeds will be used to scale the firm's operations and hire additional investment professionals. Lieef is an alternative investment platform focused on bridging the gap between venture capital and mature private markets within the world of emerging sustainable infrastructure.

The firm leverages the power of software traditionally used in the aerospace industry to amplify the capabilities of investment professionals and optimize the alternative investment business model. Lieef focuses on partnering with both family offices and institutional investors wanting exposure to the emerging sustainable infrastructure asset class.

The firm is focused on supporting the institutional maturation of proven emerging infrastructure projects and companies. Lieef will not invest in situations with technology risk.

The firm can make control and minority investments in both companies and infrastructure projects. Geographically, the initial focus is investment opportunities in North America .

. Lieef only invests in projects or companies accelerating our transition towards a more sustainable future.

Lieef's investment size can range from $10 million to over $500 million or more, based upon risk and return profile.

Lieef was founded by Brad Kavin in February 2020. Prior to this, Kavin spent nearly a decade supporting the launch of two sustainable investment platforms from inception at BlackRock and Cowen Investment Management, which collectively grew to over $30 billion dollars under management during his tenure. The founder has led or been involved in 19 sustainable private equity investments totaling $1.5 billion dollars of fund capital deployments in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico.

The founder's notable accomplishments include creating the first electric vehicle charging station power purchase agreement in partnership with a California Utility, leading the first non-recourse wind project debt financing as sponsor and borrower beyond the project's technical useful life in the United States, and co-creating BlackRock's proprietary merchant power price forecast. Prior to founding Lieef, Kavin was nominated for promotion to Managing Director within Cowen investment Management at age 30.

Inquiries

[email protected]

https://www.Lieef.com

SOURCE Lieef

Related Links

https://www.lieef.com

