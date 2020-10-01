LiefMed™ Launches the First Water-Soluble CBD Dog Treat

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiefMed™ CBD Products has partnered with FireOrganix™ to produce the world's first water-soluble CBD dog treat – Vitality+. Vitality+ combines the health benefits of water-soluble CBD from organic hemp with Chaga mushrooms to create a pet chew that sets a new standard in pet wellness.

LiefMed Pet Wellness Chews made with water-soluble hemp

The Chaga mushroom, often called "the gift from god," is found in the frigid birch forests of northern Europe, Asia and America. It has been used by native tribes for thousands of years, who relied upon it to help them survive the harsh conditions of their brutal environment. Chaga is an incredible source of anti-oxidants, amino acids, digestive aids, and vitamins B2, B3, D2, and K1.

FireOrganix™ specializes in the production of high-quality water-soluble ingredients made from certified hemp-derived cannabinoids. The company provides a wide range of ingredients to wholesale companies seeking to produce the most effective CBD products for consumers.

"Water-solubility was the key in selecting a CBD partner for this product," said Justin Daly, CEO, LiefMed. "Dogs' bodies are made up of 60-80 percent water. Hemp is naturally an oil, so many products that deliver hemp in an oil format have limited absorption, which means less bioavailability. We have worked with FireOrganix to source water-soluble CBD for other products and knew they could deliver."

"Our proprietary Water-Soluble Technology (WST) reduces the size of the CBD molecules so they can more quickly be absorbed by the bloodstream. This ultimately means a better, more effective product – for humans and pets," said Britt Johnson, Founder and CEO, FireOrganix. "Consumers looking for quality appreciate science, and we are proud to be a part of the LiefMed portfolio."

The addition of superfood Chaga, makes Vitality+ truly unique. "Our Chaga comes directly from Alaska and is wild, harvested from Native Inuit land using sustainable practices. It is only harvested in winter and is removed without damaging the core, allowing the individual conk to regrow," added Daly.

LiefMed Vitality+ pet treats are 100% plant based, non-GMO, and contain no preservatives or fillers. Vitality+ pet treats are available for small, medium, and large dogs online for starting at $24.99 and ship nationwide.

About LiefMed™

We at LiefMed™ have two goals: provide a great quality product that has transformative effects on our users, and the second is to see people and pets­ live their best lives. Most people only take their health seriously once they have an issue, but by the time a person realizes that there's a problem, that particular ailment has most likely existed for years. At LiefMed, we believe that the best way for you to live your best life is to make your body and your health the most important thing in your life. That's why we so heavily emphasize our Stay Active Campaign. We believe that through a combination of staying active, eating right, and using our products that you will experience the best version of your life. More information is available at LiefMed.com.

About FireOrganix™

FireOrganix™ specializes in the production of high-quality water-soluble ingredients, made from certified hemp-derived cannabinoids. The company provides a wide range of products to retail and wholesale companies in the nutraceutical, nutricosmetic, and functional foods industries. FireOrganix works with certified farms, reputable laboratories, and existing leaders in the hemp industry to ensure customers receive consistent quality and supply. For more information visit fireorganix.com.

Images and samples are available.

Media Contact:

Laura Peet

PeetCom Inc.

[email protected]

(917) 860-6285

SOURCE LiefMed