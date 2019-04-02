Liège & Dairy is Ready to Kick Off the Kentucky Derby Festival!

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- April kicks off The Kentucky Derby Festival and Liège and Dairy is kicking it off with two delicious Derby-inspired flavors. Experiencing these flavors is a must-add to your Derby festivity to-do list to enjoy a true taste of Louisville.

Winner's Circle: Chocolate and Bourbon based ice cream with walnuts, chocolate bits, and actual Derby-Pie® chunks from the famous Kern's Kitchen.

Mint Julep: Bourbon mint ice cream with chocolate flakes.

April 11th also marks our one year birthday party and we are celebrating by bringing back "Happy Birthday To Me" birthday cake ice cream for this month! Come in on April 11th for a $2 single scoop of Happy Birthday To Me ice cream in a cup or sugar cone AND free sprinkles!

Happy Birthday To Me: Cake batter based ice cream with birthday cake pieces, frosting, and sprinkles.

These flavors are amazing by themselves, in a house-made waffle cone, or a signature Liège waffle. The Winner's Circle and Happy Birthday To Me will be this month's feature flavors and have their own custom Liège waffle sundaes build around them including their own unique sauces and toppings. Flavors are limited edition and here only while they last!

Winner's Circle Waffle Sundae: Winner's Circle ice cream, honey bourbon whipped cream, mixed nuts, and in-house-made warm hot fudge, all on a legendary Liège waffle.

Happy Birthday To Me Waffle Sundae: Happy Birthday To Me ice cream, frosting mousse, brownie chunks, and rainbow sprinkles, all on a legendary Liège waffle.

Liège and Dairy is a local ice cream + waffle shop serving super-premium small batch ice cream and Liège waffles. Waffle dough is made fresh daily in-house and each waffle is cooked to order served straight off the iron every time. There are always new flavors each month to keep things interesting and make sure everyone can find a favorite. All of their products are made in Louisville for Louisville.

