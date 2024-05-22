New Luxe Engagement Rings with an Ultimate Point-of-Difference: God

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Only one specific ring purchase ushers in trust and continuous highly profitable jewelry stores sales worldwide.

The symbolism behind this specific ring and its legendary center stone has been commercialized for decades. Focused on a diamond "4-c's," two points always supersede: Price and a self-detonated personalized design aesthetic.

A bespoke-like splendor emanates from Lielle's spirituality meets sustainability message. Discover the Lielle Design personal connectivity articulated in these wearable art finds sustainably set in 18kt or Platinum - each destined to become a future family heirloom. The inherent value of one of the only items of jewelry you'll wear every day for the rest of your life speaks to Pew Research's 2023 study: 7 out of 10 Americans are spiritual. Or, one may review Oxford Academics detailed chapter using the same two words found in this news headline. The meaning of the name Lielle" was discovered, not created, and its profound emotional appeal is as important as the sanctity of marriage itself. Visit us at Eddie's Best JCK booth #50049 and witness how the story of Lielle Designs will make you rethink how you commonuvae to your bridal customers and the elevation of customer drawn to Lielle's masterworks to have and to hold. JCKAppointmnents: https://LiellleDesigns.com Photo: Lab Grown Magazine ©2024 Lielle Designs All Right Reserved.

How shallow we have allowed ourselves to become. An engagement ring is not mere jewelry; it is sacred and highly cherished. Uniting the words "spirituality" and "sustainability" are actually what the youth of America and their parents seek.

Laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs) - all Type IIa; one the most rare within the natural diamond classifications, are brighter in scintillation and offered in larger than average natural carat weight. While proving all of the aforementioned benefits, LGDs offer far less of an investment (compared to their similarly-graded mined diamond parents). Like leading watch brands such as TAG Heuer and Breitling deploying lab grown stones and LVMH's high jewelry brand FRED offering their own branded LGD cut, Lielle provides lab-grading reports from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the International Gemological Institute (IGI). This, while all facilities growing diamonds may assure anyone of their point-of -origin down to a pinpoint of any GPS device. That's understandable as the global goal and current challenge facing natural diamond traceability remains an issue today.

Lielle Designs delivers on all points and with a word and message never, or very rarely before expressed within any retail store. That's about to change.

The collection name says it all. "I won't go into the personal reason I named the line 'Lielle,' but it's an extremely special word," said Eddie, New York City's long-time natural diamantaire of Eddie's Best, and the creator/designer of Lielle. Lielle stems from the Hebrew translation "My God;" embracing deep, inherit spiritual meaning in one's life, and ones new family.

A divine connection and well being to the wearer envelops each Lielle design, contrasted by a deep blue velvet display. "Watch the warmth your couples will share when you describe the heartfelt 'spirituality meets sustainability' message. A joyful message as righteous as the brand promise Lielle extends," Eddie noted.

"Lielle is set in 18kt or Platinum, and offers some of the finest classic, contemporary and unique styles I've ever created, Eddie said," Lielle is affordable luxury with a deeply inherit wording, not a tag line," Eddie added.

Speaking of 'spirituality' in a jewelry store is extraordinarily uncommon. Yet every jewelry store on the planet sells Stars of David and Crosses on chain. These items are sacred too and most couples consider an engagement ring to be the same. That holy sentiment and personal spirituality in Lielle engagement ring is a symbol of the times.

Lielle's optical awe often temporarily distracts you from the silent but holy symbolic message residing within. Experience the allure of luxuriously set Lielle sustainable diamonds and you'll see why many view Lielle Designs as a welcomed pivot from other lab lines. A warm and inviting newfound customer communication suggestion bound to build added trust, good will and unite spirituality with sustainability in the most genuine and appropriate of means.

