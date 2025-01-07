Liene Unveils Revolutionary PixCut S1 at CES 2025, Transforming DIY Photo Printing Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liene, an innovative brand in the global smart printing field, is dedicated to offering high-quality products that enable users to effortlessly create personalized and artistic experiences. It is unveiling its latest product, the PixCut S1 smart photo and sticker printer, at the 2025 CES trade show, taking place from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas. This groundbreaking all-in-one print-and-cut machine, designed for home use and creative individuals, marks a significant breakthrough in Liene's intelligent imaging technology.

Liene in CES

Revolutionary All-in-One Design: Simplifying Creativity and Workflow

The PixCut S1 is the world's first smart all-in-one print and cut machine designed specifically for home use. It seamlessly integrates high-quality photo printing and precision cutting into a single streamlined process. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can effortlessly edit, print, and cut directly from the mobile app, making it easier than ever to bring their creative visions to life.

One of the key innovations of the PixCut S1 lies in its AI-powered automatic image recognition and cutting technology. This intelligent system automatically analyzes and extracts images, ensuring precise cutting with every print. Combined with Liene's proprietary high-precision cutting system and premium fine-point blade, the PixCut S1 easily handles both intricate designs and simple shapes, significantly reducing waste and enhancing efficiency.

Auto-Paper Feeding System: A Smooth, Uninterrupted Workflow

The PixCut S1 is equipped with a specially designed auto-paper feed system, enabling seamless paper loading throughout the printing and cutting process. After printing each 4x6-inch photo or 4x7-inch sticker, the machine automatically loads the next sheet, ensuring a smooth, continuous workflow. This feature eliminates the need for manual paper handling, enhancing the user experience and saving time.

Liene: A Brand at the Forefront of Smart Hardware Innovation

As a leading player in the global smart printing hardware industry, Liene has long been committed to advancing innovation in the field of home printing and creative technology. The PixCut S1 is the latest example of this commitment, reflecting Liene's vision to empower users with the tools to create custom, high-quality products at home. The PixCut S1's integration of intelligent technology and user-friendly features represents a major step forward in Liene's mission to transform the way people create, share, and personalize their memories.

"The PixCut S1 is designed to not only improve efficiency but also make creativity more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. With the ability to customize designs using various creative tools and explore a rich library of over 8,000 assets, users can create unique and personalized items. CES provides the perfect platform to showcase our innovation to a global audience and connect with partners from around the world, expanding the reach of our brand," said Sean, CEO of Liene.

Interactive Experience at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Liene invites visitors to discover the PixCut S1 at booth #32366 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, where a series of interactive activities will allow attendees to experience the product firsthand. From creating custom stickers to printing personalized designs, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the product in a fun and hands-on environment.

Looking Ahead: Empowering Creativity, One Print at a Time

Liene remains committed to advancing smart hardware technology to empower users and unlock their creative potential. As a company that bridges home innovation and creativity, Liene continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge solutions for modern consumers. With products like the PixCut S1, Liene is helping people transform their ideas into tangible creations, one print at a time.

"We believe that with the continuous advancement of smart hardware technology, more and more creative possibilities will be realized. Liene is dedicated to providing innovative, practical, and high-quality products that help users unleash their full creative potential," said Cindy, Product Manager at Liene.

