Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Madeline, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired Joins Patricio Enterprises, Inc.

STAFFORD, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricio Enterprises, Inc. (PE) is pleased to announce that Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Madeline, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired, has joined the company as a Program Manager. Madeline brings more than 34 years of experience serving in the Navy and Marine Corps and is DAWIA Level 3 Certified in both Contracting and Program Management. He will join PE's PMO Center of Excellence and assume select program management responsibilities.

"Chris brings a wealth of multi-service program management experience that aligns perfectly with PE's growth strategy. He will immediately contribute to the high quality services PE customers have come to expect," said Trent Beck, Vice President of Business Operations.

About PE

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia, PE began operations in 2005. PE provides day-to-day expertise for our nation's mission critical support areas where customer success is the only option. Experience and capabilities gained from decades of service to Department of Defense and civilian agencies combine to deliver dynamic integrated solutions to our customers backed by an ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system. PE is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Business headquartered at 525 Corporate Drive, Stafford, Virginia 22554.

