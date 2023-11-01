Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster Joins Biobot Analytics' Board of Advisors

News provided by

Biobot Analytics

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former U.S. National Security Advisor joins Biobot to help grow its national security strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobot Analytics, a global leader in wastewater epidemiology, today announced that Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, Former U.S. National Security Advisor, has joined the company's Board of Advisors. Lt. General H.R. McMaster will help develop and advise Biobot's international expansion as well as the company's new national security business unit.

"Wastewater intelligence has an important role to play in national security," said Mariana Matus, CEO of Biobot Analytics. "We are thrilled to have someone of Lt. General H.R. McMaster's caliber join our team to counsel the important work being done in this field. McMaster's expertise will provide useful guidance on how we can provide national security officials with the right tools to counter biological threats and maintain force readiness."

McMaster served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army for thirty-four years after graduation from West Point. In his last assignment he served as the 25th assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. He is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and lecturer at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and is a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Arizona State University. He holds a PhD in military history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is author of Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World and Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Lies that Led to Vietnam. McMaster brings a wealth of experience and relationships in the national security space both domestically and abroad to the Biobot team.

"Having access to accurate data is crucial for making informed and timely decisions essential to health security and national security," said Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. "I am eager to contribute to the great team at Biobot and help leaders in our nation and the world detect, contain, and respond to threats as well as make decisions that improve human health and security."

Biobot's Advisory Board launched in 2021 to provide guidance on how Biobot can achieve its mission of building early warning health analytics from data available in our sewers. McMaster is set to join existing members such as Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer of Boston Children's Hospital and Professor of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School, and the Honorable Andrew Weber, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs from 2009 to 2014. 

About Biobot Analytics
Biobot Analytics is a global leader in wastewater epidemiology, founded with the goal of transforming wastewater infrastructure into real-time public health observatories. Having worked at hundreds of locations across all US states and territories and several countries, Biobot produces actionable information from wastewater to improve the health of communities around the world. Separately from their infectious illnesses work, Biobot also analyzes wastewater for the presence of High Risk Substances, such as opioids, to help communities better respond to substance use and implement harm reduction programming. More information on our mission and technology is available at our website, www.biobot.io.

