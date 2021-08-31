Lieutenant General (Ret.) Michael D. Barbero Joins Endeavour Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENDEAVOUR, a leading Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider of Accounts Receivable Funding for government contractors in the National Security and Space industries, announced today that U.S. Army Lieutenant General (Retired) Michael D. Barbero has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

General Barbero is a career Infantry leader, who has served in a wide variety of leadership assignments and has commanded forces at every grade, from Lieutenant to Lieutenant General. During his service as a General Officer in the US Army, he spent 46 months in Iraq over three separate combat tours of duty.

A seasoned business manager spanning both civilian and military sectors, General Barbero brings his unique experience at the intersection of technology, security, government, military and finance. He served as Director of the multi-billion dollar rapid acquisition Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO), responsible for leading the Defense Department's actions to provide counter-IED capabilities to enable the defeat of the IED as a weapon of strategic influence. General Barbero also managed a $13 Billion Foreign Military Sales program during his service in the Middle East, in which he worked closely with senior government leaders, contractors, and foreign security ministries and forces to achieve financial and operational goals relating to complex political and military projects.

Integral to his role at Endeavour, General Barbero will also lead the effort to provide greater support to the Veteran Community via the company's unique mission-oriented business model. Endeavour donates 50% of their after-tax profits to causes which provide support to Veterans, their Families, and their Communities. General Barbero seeks to provide particular support and awareness to Veteran suicide and other critical issues that impact our Veteran community.

"I am very excited to join the great team at Endeavour. I have been impressed with Endeavour's mission to build a unique business in a critical industry niche while supporting the Veteran community in a meaningful way. I am very proud to be able to support Endeavour's commitment to causes and organizations that directly benefit our Veterans."

About Endeavour

Endeavour is a financial services platform supporting US Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, Endeavour offers cash funding for unpaid invoices up to $10,000,000, and can help companies improve their working capital position in order to finance growth strategies and manage operating expenses.

Additionally, Endeavour contributes 50% of net profits to Mission Oriented causes that supports Veterans, their families, and their Communities. Learn more about ENDEAVOUR at www.endeavourar.com.

