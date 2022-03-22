Lieutenant General (Retired) Paul Ostrowski, Former Principal Military Deputy to Assistant Secretary of the Army, Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA ALT) Joins Vita Inclinata As Senior Advisor

Ostrowski Brings Extensive Experience Developing Federal Acquisitions And Executing Strategic Planning For Defense Research, Development, And Procurement Programs

BROOMFIELD, Colo., and WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced retired three-star General Officer Paul Ostrowski, U.S. Army, has joined the company as a Senior Advisor. A known Capitol Hill entity with extensive Congressional

and Government Relations experience, Ostrowski will be instrumental in helping to guide the development, strategic direction, and adoption of the company's Vita Rescue System and Vita Sling Load system for military applications.

Retired Three-Star General Officer, Paul Ostrowski, U.S. Army, Joins Vita as a Senior Advisor

Ostrowski's distinguished career includes supporting the Special Operations community and the Army as Program Executive Officer (PEO) Soldier, as well as working with the President of Afghanistan to train and equip the Afghan military.

"In near-peer conflicts, the U.S. military must field technology that improves our ability to operate quickly and effectively. Vita Inclinata's Rescue System and Sling Load system are cutting edge, rugged, and simple to use, enabling the future force to rapidly extract casualties in the 'golden hour,' significantly reducing aircraft exposure to hostile fire, and improving the ability to conduct external lift operations." Ostrowski said. "My previous experience evaluating and fostering emerging technologies led me to Vita's technology as the team really caught my attention. I look forward to providing my full support in driving the accelerated development and fielding of these critical products."

After his distinguished U.S. Army career, Ostrowski served as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Director of Supply, Production, and Distribution for Operation Warp Speed/Countermeasures Acceleration Group. In this position, he led the Whole of America approach along with industry, academia, public and private associations to develop, manufacture, test, and deliver effective vaccines—both stateside and internationally—in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a three-star General Officer and Principal Military Deputy and Director of the Army Acquisition Corps, Ostrowski led the acquisition workforce of more than 39,500 professionals while providing oversight for more than 720 diverse acquisition programs with a combined portfolio of $36.6B.

In addition, he is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a Master of Science in Systems Acquisition Management from the Naval Post Graduate School and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces/Eisenhower School in Washington D.C.

"Vita's mission to save lives has inspired passion within very distinguished professionals across civilian and military industries," said Caleb Carr, CEO, Vita. "We are honored to welcome Paul Ostrowski as a Senior Advisor and eager to work closely with him as he helps us strengthen and achieve new business relationships as well as expand our global presence."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata