Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr. Joins Clarifai as a Senior Advisor

"Lieutenant General Ashley is known for his extensive leadership in military intelligence," said Dr. Matt Zeiler, Clarifai's CEO. "His knowledge of the Intelligence Community, security, military assets, and the technology needs of government agencies will be invaluable to our public sector customers in building full motion video, AI data labeling, predictive maintenance, and other strategic use cases."

Lt. General Robert Paul Ashley Jr. most recently served as the Director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. He previously served as Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2 where he was the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Army and Army Chief of Staff for all aspects of intelligence, counterintelligence, and security. Other notable assignments include the Director of Intelligence, Joint Special Operations Command; the Director of Intelligence, U.S. Central Command; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, International Security Assistance Force and Director of Intelligence, U.S. Forces, Afghanistan; and Commanding General, the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.

"I am happy to join a team that offers a deep learning AI platform for helping agencies scale their operations efficiently, enhance intelligence capabilities, and reduce risks faced by the U.S. warfighter," said Lieutenant General Ashley. "Clarifai's public sector use cases are vast — from recognizing and tracking threats, detecting objects via aerial and satellite imagery, optimizing equipment maintenance, finding victims in disaster zones to enhancing security at borders and airports."

Clarifai has long served the missions of the U.S. federal government, including the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and Civilian agencies, with state-of-the-art computer vision and natural language processing AI solutions. The company recently introduced a suite of new products based on patented technologies, including its Flare AI solution that brings AI to the edge for public sector agencies, and Scribe, its AI-powered data labeling product and services for preparing the highest quality machine learning models.

About Clarifai

Clarifai offers a leading computer vision, NLP, and deep learning AI lifecycle platform for modeling unstructured image, video, text and audio data. It helps both public sector and enterprise customers solve complex use cases through object classification, detection, tracking, geolocation, facial recognition, visual search, and natural language processing. Clarifai offers on-premise, cloud, and bare-metal deployments.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D, Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in New York City, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 90 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

