Life & Health Insurance, Investment and Retirement Planning Powerhouse AmeriLife® Expands its Platform of Advanced Life Insurance Services with Acquisition of Agent Support Group

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife") – the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions – has acquired a majority interest in Agent Support Group (ASG), a leading multi-company life insurance brokerage agency group in the New York metropolitan area.

Agent Support Group, founded in 1973, is a LIBRA Insurance Partners (formerly known as LifeMark Partners) agency and one of the oldest and largest life brokerage agencies on the East Coast, with offices in the New York metropolitan area. ASG provides advanced case and underwriting support in structuring estate, business and personal insurance plans for domestic and foreign national business. ASG was one of the first agencies to offer brokers computerized sales illustrations and continues to provide advanced case support and state-of-the art tools, such as the ASG Mobile App.

ASG's three partners, Sam Kaufman (CEO / President), Jay Scheiner and Gary Bleetstein, are respected leaders in the industry with over 150 years of combined experience and will continue to lead ASG from their New York office as part of AmeriLife's annuity and retirement planning brokerage distribution channel.

"This new partnership allows us to leverage AmeriLife's vast resources, while also contributing to our mutual growth, providing AmeriLife's career and brokerage distribution with new sources of revenue via ASG's platform," said Kaufman. "We are excited to become part of one of the fastest growing, full-service brokerage marketing organizations in the country and believe this strategic alliance will bring tremendous value to our advisors and agents, their clients, and the industry as a whole."

"We have been looking to enhance our platform to provide a growing base of financial advisors and sophisticated life insurance producers with more advanced life insurance solutions, such as split-dollar plans, deferred compensation and options for higher face amount coverage," said Scott R. Perry, CEO of AmeriLife. "ASG's expertise in serving the business and high net worth markets, along with the power of the LIBRA network, further strengthens our position as a leader in delivering life and health insurance, investment and retirement planning solutions."

"During the past few years, Scott and the rest of the AmeriLife team have evolved the business to provide a full spectrum of insurance and planning solutions," said Bill Shelow, President & CEO of LIBRA. "We are pleased to welcome AmeriLife as a LIBRA partner company, joining an elite group of independent brokerage agencies in the United States."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 140,000 insurance agents and advisors, 20 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Agent Support Group (ASG)

Founded in 1973, Agent Support Group is one of the fastest growing life insurance brokerage agencies in the U.S. New York-based ASG provides insurance services for professional advisors, including advanced case design, impaired risk underwriting, and point of sale assistance for life, annuity, disability and long term care insurance. ASG will continue to be a member of LifeMark Partners. Visit www.asglife.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE AmeriLife

Related Links

http://www.AmeriLife.com

