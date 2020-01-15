Life Academy to Host Spirit Night for National School Choice Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Academy students, parents, and community members will show off their school spirit and enjoy ice-cream at a spirit night on Thursday, Jan. 30. During the celebration, attendees will enjoy two school basketball games (varsity and junior varsity), tours of the facility, an ice-cream social, and a brief presentation on school choice.

The basketball games will begin with a presentation of the national anthem by Life Academy's middle/high school choir, as well as a presentation by the local Civil Air Patrol Color Guard, of which one of the Life Academy seniors is a member.

The free event, which will kick off at 5 p.m. at the school, will also feature remarks by Principal Derek West, parent and school board member Scott Ferguson, and a Life Academy high school student.

Life Academy's spirit night is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are passionate about sharing the joy of learning with students, and National School Choice Week is a time to celebrate that," said West. "Our Open House and Spirit Night is an opportunity to recognize our students, parents, teachers, staff, and encourage involvement in our school activities."

Life Academy is a K-12 institution that has been serving the families of the Grand Valley since 1980 through quality college preparation and career training, team sports, and inclusive electives such as public speaking, art, and drama.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, 51,300 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

https://schoolchoiceweek.com

