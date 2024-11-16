Life After Hate Launches HateEraser--A Revolutionary Spray Paint Remover to Eliminate Hate-Based Graffiti

HateEraser removes hate-based graffiti in communities and gives first-time offenders a second chance through judge-mandated service

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the International Day for Tolerance and in response to the alarming 600% rise in hate-based graffiti, the Chicago-based nonprofit Life After Hate has launched HateEraser—the first aerosol-gel based formula designed to quickly eradicate hate speech from most surfaces.

HateEraser

Life After Hate is partnering with police stations across the country to distribute HateEraser as part of a new program in which first-time offenders are required to use it during court-mandated community service. This initiative is based on the belief that educating offenders on the damage their actions cause can help prevent them from continuing a life of hate.

"We know that hate-based speech and hate-based graffiti are the first steps to hate-based violence," remarked Life After Hate Director Pat Riccards. "HateEraser works to change the futures of people motivated by hate and extremist ideologies through education, community service, and helping people alter their path away from a life of continued radical hate."

The HateEraser formula contains acetone, xylene, and multiple varieties of alcohol and hydrocarbons. "This unique combination of active ingredients," according to Savannah Technical College Chemistry Professor Ujjvala Bagal, "removes hateful markings as quickly as they were made."

Street artists do not want to be associated with hate-based graffiti. That's why they joined in on the HateEraser effort. The cans were designed by street artists from across the country to help inspire change in their communities, with every design telling a different story of acceptance, anti-hate, and empathy. "The hope is that through the HateEraser program, education, action, and strengthening hate crime laws, we can help foster a safe and more accepting community," said Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer of The Purpose Group.

"Hate has no place in our art," Jax, one of the artists on the project, said. "And I'm proud to be a part of something that makes real change in my community."

Today's news is the latest glimpse into how Life After Hate has been embracing several innovative solutions for helping individuals disengage from hateful violence and make our communities safer. Last May, the organization unveiled Daily Former Discord, a multi-level public engagement tool. It's designed to help those currently engaged in violent extremism, those looking to exit such hate groups, and those who have successfully left lives of hate behind reengage in society.

Learn more at https://hateeraser.org/

ABOUT LIFE AFTER HATE

Life After Hate is a leader in the violence intervention community. They are the first nonprofit in the United States dedicated to helping individuals disengage from violent far-right hate groups and hateful online spaces. Since its founding in 2011, Life After Hate has expanded its services to include family members of individuals who are involved with the violent far right or are disengaging.

ABOUT THE PURPOSE GROUP

The Purpose Group believes all great brands are built on purpose. The Purpose Group is composed of Patients & Purpose and Science & Purpose and is an expanding group of agencies that are part of Omnicom Health Group (OHG)–a global collective of communications companies with more than 5,000 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. OHG provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries.

SOURCE Life After Hate