Life After Hate Launches Support Community to Help Former Violent Extremists in Their Continued Journey of Lives Free From Hate, Violence

MILWAUKEE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An inspirational new support network, No Formers Left Behind (NFLB), launched by Life After Hate (LAH) for former violent far-right extremists harnesses their commitment to mutual, peer-driven support to provide access to a unique community and professional development opportunities for those who are interested.

No Formers Left Behind employs a multi-pronged approach to support those who found a way out of lives of hate and violence. Utilizing peer-driven media–such as The Daily Former podcast (TDF)–a dedicated Discord server, and a growing body of resources, NFLB brings together Formers from different iterations of violent extremism to offer input, advice, resources, and unique personal narratives.

"From the beginning, the co-founders of Life After Hate intended to support others navigating life after exiting extremism," said Angela King, Life After Hate co-founder and director of special projects. "It is imperative that individuals know that this path need not be traveled alone. Others have made it to the other side and can support those who may still need to work through the dynamics of being a Former."

The NFLB community builds on LAH's work to support individuals in various stages of the process of exiting extremism, to becoming a Former and beyond through LAH's core values (compassion, empathy, integrity, redemption, and accountability). Using evidence-based interventions, LAH provides support for those going through the process of exit, while NFLB is an anchor for those who have made their way past lives of hate and violence.

NFLB creates space for former violent extremists to grow beyond their pasts, to be human, to learn, and to grow beyond the title of 'Former.'

"We cannot be placed in a box, relegated to the title of 'Former' for the rest of our lives. For those of us who are sincere, open to learning and growth, and committed to being better humans, we deserve to be recognized as such–humans who made terrible decisions and mistakes but who have taken accountability and walked the path of redemption," said King. "We learn, become professionals, parents, and responsible members of society. There comes a time when we have made amends, changed, and no longer identify as Formers. It is more helpful to navigate this process together."

