Life After Hate Releases White Paper Revealing Mental Health Realities of Exiting Violent Far-Right Extremism

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life After Hate, the first organization founded to help people leave the violent far-right, connect with humanity, and lead compassionate lives, released a white paper revealing the alarming mental health realities facing those who exit violent far-right extremism (VFRE) in the United States.

Founded in 2011 by former violent extremists, Life After Hate's mission is to help people leave the violent far-right. As the first nationally recognized and federally funded non-profit organization positioned to assist those wishing to disengage from VFRE, Life After Hate strives to provide the most cutting-edge programming and client services.

This white paper is being released at a time when domestic terrorism incidents have soared to new highs in the United States, driven chiefly by white-supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists on the far right, according to a Washington Post analysis of data compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Key findings in the paper include:

88% of Exiting Individuals endorsed experiencing at least one mental health symptom (e.g., suicidal ideation, violence ideation, depressed mood, anxiety)

Nearly 50% of Exiting Individuals reported some form of risk at intake, with 42% reporting suicidal ideation

42% of Exiting Individuals reported feeling alone

"There is a growing need for mental health support for Exiting Individuals," said Life After Hate CEO Patrick Riccards. "We have identified some real tangible ways for people to reengage with society in a positive way. Life After Hate will be launching a series of public engagement campaigns in 2023, including those focused on supporting veterans and families."

To download the white paper, visit https://www.lifeafterhate.org/blog/2022/10/18/white-paper-confronting-the-mental-health-realities-of-successful-exit-from-vfre.

About Life After Hate

