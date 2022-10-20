Life After Ian: The Tragedy Of Sanibel Island

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Collar Media Group and The Patrick Carr Show expose the reality on the ground residents face on Sanibel Island following Hurricane Ian. Cameras roll as Patrick shows the harsh conditions on the ground and the corrupt insurance market built to make profits at the expense of helping a local community.

Blue Collar Media Group and The Patrick Carr Show bring you never before seen footage of the aftermath of Ian in this upcoming documentary of the life hurricane victims face following catastrophic storms.

Highlight video of full documentary being released on YouTube at "The Patrick Carr Show". Video credit: Benjamin Premenko, Patrick Carr

The full-length documentary will be released on YouTube at "The Patrick Carr Show" Thursday, October 20th at 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

