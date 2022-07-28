Life annuity insurance market in Singapore, Increasing demand for insurance policies to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with Allianz Group and AXA Group - Technavio

Jul 28, 2022, 02:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Annuity Insurance Market in Singapore is expected to witness a potential growth variance of USD 570.00 million at a decelerating CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period. The life annuity insurance market in Singapore report also offers information on several market vendors, including Allianz Group, AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd., Generali Group, HSBC Holdings Plc, Legal and General Group PLC, Munich Reinsurance Co., and Prudential Financial Inc. among others.
This report extensively covers the life annuity insurance market in Singapore segmentation by
- Distribution channel (online and offline) and
- Type (life (risk premium),
- Life (coinsurance, accident and health, disability income, and others)
One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the Singapore life annuity insurance industry is the rising demand for insurance coverage. Insurance brokerage firms have been under pressure to develop effective sales methods, actuarial models, and pricing strategies as a result of a change in consumer demographics.
The demand for insurance products has expanded as a result of the supply of security services and individualized financial services to customers. In Singapore, the market for life annuity insurance is thus anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing demand for insurance products during the forecasted period.
Singapore's online segment will significantly increase its market share for life annuity insurance. The market's expansion will be aided by the online sector. But the offline sector will also fuel market expansion. Sales channels in the offline distribution network include insurance companies and salespeople. Sales agents for an insurance provider receive commissions for each policy they sell. They are able to establish trust with people, insurance companies, and their policies with ease. During the projection period, these factors will fuel market expansion.
|
Life Annuity Insurance Market Scope in Singapore
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.22%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 570.00 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.63
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Allianz Group, AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd., Generali Group, HSBC Holdings Plc, Legal and General Group PLC, Munich Reinsurance Co., and Prudential Financial Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
