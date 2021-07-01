Life Biosciences Appoints Seasoned Biopharma Executive Jerry McLaughlin as CEO

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Biosciences, a pioneering life sciences company targeting the biology of aging, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Jerry McLaughlin as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. Dr. Mehmood Khan will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.

"I welcome Jerry to the Life Biosciences team at this exciting time for the company," said Life Biosciences co-founder and Board member David Sinclair, PhD, AO. "Jerry's extensive experience leading both public and private companies through clinical development and financing will be an invaluable asset as we advance our multiple leading programs. I would also like to thank Dr. Khan for leading Life Biosciences and achieving important milestones over the past few years, including progressing our three platforms toward the clinic. Mehmood's continued guidance as Executive Chairman, along with Jerry's stewardship as CEO, will position Life Biosciences for lasting success."

"It has been a privilege to serve as Life Biosciences' CEO, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished together," said Dr. Khan. "With Jerry's strong track record of operational excellence, innovation, and delivering results, I am confident he is the ideal person to lead Life Biosciences through its next pivotal phase. I look forward to working with him as Executive Chairman."

Mr. McLaughlin has over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has been involved in the discovery, clinical development, and global commercialization of more than a dozen FDA-approved drugs with multiple successful exits. Most recently, he was President and CEO for Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceutical company. Before that, Mr. McLaughlin served as President and CEO of AgeneBio, Inc., a clinical-stage private biopharma company developing therapies for neurological and psychiatric diseases. Earlier, he held the role of Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at NuPathe Inc., acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals in 2014. Mr. McLaughlin began his career at Merck and was extensively involved in multiple blockbuster product launches. He holds a BA in economics from Dickinson College and an MBA from the Villanova School of Business.

"I am thrilled to join Life Biosciences as the company works to advance its first programs toward the clinic," said Mr. McLaughlin. "Having led companies for over a decade that address neurological and psychological conditions and deficits, I am well versed with the negative impacts of aging on the brain and body. Life Biosciences' groundbreaking work to address and treat the underlying biology of aging has the potential to lead the next generation of therapies for a growing population that faces increasing challenges from diseases that correlate tightly with growing older."

Dr. Khan will become CEO at a newly founded global non-profit organization focused on funding research on therapies that address aging biology and extend human healthspan. Dr. Khan's new role is complementary to Life Biosciences' research and development work, and he will continue to support the Company as Executive Chairman. Additional details relating to Dr. Khan's new role will be announced later this year.

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a private biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapies to extend healthy human lifespan. The Company is focusing on three platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology: mitochondrial uncoupling, chaperone-mediated autophagy, and epigenetic reprogramming. Therapies developed within each platform have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.lifebiosciences.com.

