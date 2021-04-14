Life Biosciences to Present at 5th Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium

BOSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Biosciences, a pioneering life sciences company targeting the biology of aging, today announced that Joan Mannick, MD, Head of Research and Development, will participate in the 5th Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium (SDDS 2021) being held virtually on April 19-20, 2021.

5th Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium (SDDS 2021)

Session VIII: Discovery Research II

Presentation: Targeting the Biology of Aging to Prevent or Treat Aging-related Diseases

Moderators: Marc Tessier-Lavigne, PhD, and Kuldev Singh, MD

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT

The Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium takes advantage of the collective experience and expertise of participants to cover a broad range of policy, research, and venture topics. This symposium provides an invaluable forum for interdisciplinary exchange at the forefront of drug research. Those interested in attending the virtual symposium may register here.

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a private biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapies to extend healthy human lifespan. The Company is focusing on three platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology: mitochondrial uncoupling, chaperone-mediated autophagy, and epigenetic reprogramming. Therapies developed within each platform have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.lifebiosciences.com.

