Life Biosciences to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Biosciences, a pioneering life sciences company developing therapeutics that target the biology of aging, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:30 EDT.

The UBS Global Healthcare Conference is being held between May 23-25, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY and brings together investors and 100+ companies across the healthcare services and life sciences sectors. To learn more, please visit the UBS website.

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a private biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies to improve the lives of people as they age. The company is focusing on three platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology: mitochondrial uncoupling, chaperone-mediated autophagy, and epigenetic reprogramming. Therapies developed within each platform have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.lifebiosciences.com.

Media

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Bill Sullivan

[email protected]

SOURCE Life Biosciences