Life Care Services Ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction In J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Care Services, An LCS Company, announced it ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study achieving the highest score in all seven study factors: resident services and activities; community staff; food and beverage; new resident orientation, resident cost, community and grounds, and resident apartment unit. Life Care Services, the nation's second-largest operator, scored 843 on a 1,000-point scale, a full 49 index points above the second-highest performing senior living organization.

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study examines industry-level performance metrics of senior living providers and highlights the best practices that are critical to customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty. The study's holistic and comprehensive view of the senior living resident experience provides an independent and objective measure of the overall satisfaction levels among U.S. customers.

"Our company is privileged to serve nearly 35,000 seniors across the nation. The J.D. Power award represents the voice of the senior living customer, and I can't think of a more important voice than that of the residents we serve," says Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS, the parent company of Life Care Services. "I continue to be inspired by the passion our employees have for our industry and for the seniors they serve. We are grateful for and humbled by this honor."

J.D. Power surveyed 3,021 residents, family members, and friends of residents living in independent living, assisted living, or memory care communities across the United States. A total of 441 surveys were completed for Life Care Services.

