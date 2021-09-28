Life-changing Medicines Arcalyst and Gavreto Now Available at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicines prescribed for the treatment of specific kinds of cancer as well as an autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease are now available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

Arcalyst® (rilonacept) is the first and only FDA-approved product for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and reduction in risk of recurrence. Pericarditis is a painful and debilitating autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease associated with swelling of the saclike membrane surrounding the heart. Arcalyst is also approved by the FDA for the treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS), a group of rare hereditary autoinflammatory disorders, including Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome and Muckle-Wells Syndrome, and for the maintenance of remission of Deficiency of Interleukin-1 Receptor Antagonist (DIRA), an autoinflammatory disease affecting fewer than 50 people worldwide. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals manufactures Arcalyst, which is also a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gavreto® (pralsetinib) is a once-daily oral prescription medicine used to treat certain cancers caused by abnormal RET-positive (rearranged during transfection) genes in non-small-cell lung cancer that has spread (metastatic) or advanced thyroid cancer that may have spread. Blueprint Medicines manufactures Gavreto.

"Patients living with these rare autoinflammatory disorders and cancers deserve access to the best treatment options available to help them manage these conditions," says Tracey James, senior vice president of Pharmacy Services. "We are delighted these manufacturers chose AllianceRx Walgreens Prime to dispense these medications. Our specialty pharmacists engage and counsel patients about prescribed therapy and help improve adherence and persistence. Manufacturers partner with us because of our continual commitment to providing patients with individualized support and clinical expertise required to improve patient outcomes."

For full prescribing information and warnings for any of these medicines, visit the manufacturer websites or dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

